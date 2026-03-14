US-Israel-Iran War LIVE updates: Trump refuses to give West Asia conflict end date, Iran confirms US military strikes on Kharg

US-Israel-Iran War: As the West Asia conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel enters its 15th day, tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East as the US is deploying additional forces, including the USS Tripoli, to the region.

The Pentagon dispatched the Japan-based amphibious assault ship to the region along with its complement of around 2,500 marines, according to the New York Times. Blasts shook Iran's capital city, Tehran, late Friday night after the US vowed to step up air strikes.

A fresh round of missiles was launched from Iran towards Israel, but no casualties have been reported so far. As strikes continue to roil the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said that the American military operation in Iran will come to an end when he believes it is the right time.

Speaking to Fox News Radio, he said that he will know the war is over "when I feel it in my bones." Trump refused to give an exact timeline for putting an end to the ongoing conflict that has not only impacted normal life in West Asia but also sent global oil markets on a roller coaster.

Moreover, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency confirmed the US military's strikes on the Kharg Island, including a defence facility. Previously, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that Iran's New Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is wounded and likely disfigured. Besides this, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have also intensified, claiming 773 lives, including over 100 children.

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