US-Israel-Iran war LIVE Updates: Indian-flag ships allowed to cross Strait of Hormuz, Iran's president shares 'only way to end the war'

West Asia Crisis: As the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran entered its 13th day, Iran allowed Indian oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The objective of the talks was to keep the vital sea route open so that crude oil and natural gas supplies are not affected, India Today TV reported. Ships belonging to the US, Europe and Israel are currently facing restrictions on the strategic sea route.

S Jaishankar also spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro on this issue. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the only way to end this war is by "recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression."

The development comes as a relief after oil prices surged by 9 per cent on Thursday morning as Brent crude hit $100 per barrel and crude oil at $95. Given the uncertainty over global oil prices, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced an emergency oil release, with the US set to release 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the US 'won' the Iran war in the first hour, claiming the outcome was determined within hours of the first military strikes. Addressing supporters in Kentucky, he said the campaign quickly turned in Washington's favour though American forces would remain deployed until the mission was fully completed.

Tehran has targeted commercial ships near the Strait of Hormuz and Dubai International Airport, triggering apprehensions about global energy supplies. US forces have struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran using artificial intelligence and other advanced tech.

Also Read: Brent oil tops $100 again! What is fuelling the crude rally?

After targeting US consulates and embassies in the Middle East, Iran warned that it would target American, Middle Eastern and Israeli banks and other institutions. After this, some firms, including Citi, will ask employees to evacuate offices in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz disruption: Iranian oil continues to flow at a ‘near-normal’ pace