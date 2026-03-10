US-Israel-Iran War Live: Arrivals to Dubai being held due to potential missile attack, Iran to keep missile attacks going

West Asia crisis: As the conflict raging around the Middle East enters its 10th day, flight arrivals to Dubai are being held due to the threat of a potential missile attack. Among the flight arrivals impacted are Madrid-Dubai, Frankfurt-Dubai, New York-Dubai, London-Dubai, Paris-Dubai, and Beijing-Dubai, according to FlightRadar24.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the country will continue its missile attacks for "as long as necessary". He added that negotiations with the US are "no longer on the agenda" amid the ongoing crisis.

He said that Iran sees no basis for renewed dialogue with Washington after recent hostilities, adding that the West Asian country would continue with its military response while attacks against it continue. Previously, Iran and the US issued warnings to each other over the further course of the war. Iran launched strikes across the Gulf, including on a petroleum complex in Bahrain.

Bahrain's Al Ma'ameer oil facility was hit in one of the strikes, causing a fire and massive damage. The country's state-owned energy company Bapco invoked force majeure. Previously, the Israeli military said that it conducted a wave of "broad strikes" against "terror targets" in Iran.

US President Donald Trump said that the Iran war was "very complete" and that Tehran did not have anything left militarily. He added that both the US and Israel were ahead of schedule in terms of the conflict's timeline.

Trump also revealed that 46 Iranian ships were sunk. He said, "The navy is gone, it's all lying in the bottom of the ocean." “They like sinking them better, they say it’s safer to sink them, I guess it’s probably true.”

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) then said that they would "determine the end of the war", warning that Tehran would not allow "one litre of oil" to be exported from the region if US and Israel continue to launch strikes.

The war has rattled global markets, causing a rise in oil prices to as high as over $100 per barrel.

