US-Israel-Iran war LIVE Updates: 'We're totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran,' says Donald Trump

West Asia war: As the conflict raging between Iran and the US-Israel enters day 14, US President Donald Trump on Friday said in a post on X that American forces are "totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise". He further reiterated his claim that, as a result of the ongoing war in West Asia, Iran's Navy and Air Force are all gone.
Trump added that not only are Iranian missiles, drones and everything else being decimated, but the country's leaders are also being taken out. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them."
Earlier in the day, the US issued a temporary 30-day license to allow countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products. After this announcement, Brent crude futures dropped by 71 cents or 0.71 per cent to $99.75 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 88 cents or 0.92 per cent to $94.85.
Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would overcome the current LPG supply concerns triggered by the ongoing war in West Asia, just like the nation did during the coronavirus pandemic. He cautioned against attempts to spread panic about LPG availability and warned that strict action will be taken against black-marketing and hoarding.
However, authorities arrested people in Tamil Nadu's Madurai for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders. In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Samajwadi Party leader Abdul Rehan has been arrested for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders at his residence.
Around 40 per cent of restaurants will shut down by Friday due to the ongoing commercial LPG supply shortage in the country triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia as well as the inability of many establishments to switch to alternate cooking methods. Besides this, caterers, hotels, canteens and crematoriums have also been impacted by the LPG shortage.
“Till Thursday, around 20 per cent of restaurants had closed. The number will increase to 40 per cent by Friday as LPG stocks will run out soon,” G Jayapal, president of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA) told PTI.
Even though the central and state governments have suggested alternative cooking methods, the KHRA said that using firewood in hotels in urban areas is not feasible.
“As part of food safety standards, most restaurants in urban areas have adopted modern kitchen systems. They do not have arrangements for cooking with firewood or alternative fuels. Restaurants in urban areas are the worst hit by the crisis,” he said.
Sirens heard at Incirlik air base, key NATO facility in south Turkey, reports state news agency
Arab diplomats are searching for a peaceful way to end the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. Despite heavy losses, Tehran feels it has the upper hand because it can disrupt the global economy by blocking oil shipments. Consequently, Iran has set very high demands before it will agree to any peace talks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to diplomats, Iran is refusing to negotiate unless the following conditions are met -- an immediate end to airstrikes before discussions begin, firm guarantees that the US and Israel will not attack again, financial reparations for damages caused during the conflict, and withdrawal of US military forces from the Middle East.
Even after two weeks of intense strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and damaged its navy, Iran’s leadership remains defiant. The new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has already threatened to attack US bases and keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.
The development comes as global benchmark oil prices jumped above $100 a barrel after Iran targeted cargo ships and tankers.
The Patna district administration has filed 4 FIRs against LPG hoarders in a single day. Two FIRs were filed in the Patna Sadar subdivision and two in the Danapur subdivision against individuals allegedly involved in illicit LPG trade.
To ensure the fair and steady supply of domestic LPG, the district administration has put its monitoring system on high alert. Under the District Magistrate’s orders, 28 special teams have been formed to conduct regular inspections and surprise raids on dealers.
Authorities warned that anyone caught hoarding or black-marketing cylinders will face strict legal action, including arrests and FIRs. Consumers can report supply issues to the district control room at 0612-2219810 between 9 am and 6 pm for immediate resolution.
Meanwhile, residents were seen standing in queues for LPG cylinders in Mumbai's Kandivali East after delayed deliveries. Many residents told India Today that they had not received their refills for the past few days despite booking in advance.
People waiting outside the distribution points said that vehicles carrying gas cylinders did not arrive in the area regularly.
Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, will operate a total of 78 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia today, according to an official statement from the airlines.
The carriers will operate their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on Friday. With this, both the carriers will operate 6 flights to and from Jeddah, and Air India Express will operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.
Additionally, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and one from Mumbai to Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate one flight from Hyderabad to Jeddah and back. The airlines will also operate one non-scheduled flight each to Riyadh from Mumbai and Kozhikode, respectively.
Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, the statement mentioned that all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.
The rupee slumped 12 paise to its record low of 92.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as global crude oil prices showed no signs of easing amid the ongoing West Asian conflict.
A stronger greenback, heavy FII selling and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, according to forex traders.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.33 and slipped further to hit its record intra-day low of 92.37 against the US dollar, down 12 paise from its previous close.
The rupee touched a fresh intra-day low of 92.36 on Thursday and closed the session 24 paise down at its lowest level of 92.25 against the US dollar.
"Oil prices remained elevated after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is closed permanently till the resolution of the crisis. The dollar index also rose, European and Asian currencies all fell against the dollar," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
-- PTI
A US Air Force KC-135 refueling plane was shot down in western Iraq on March 12, 2026. The incident happened during Operation Epic Fury as tensions between the US and Iran continue to rise. Military teams launched an immediate rescue mission to find and recover the crew members.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be able to overcome the current LPG supply situation due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving Iran and the US-Israel, just like the nation did during the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the NXT Summit on Thursday, he said that the government was working on several fronts to manage the situation and ensure that Indians are not impacted by global disruptions.
“I have full confidence in 140 crore Indians that just like Covid time, we'll overcome this crisis too,” he said, adding. “Our resolve is clear - citizens should not face any problems due to wars in different parts of the world.”