US-Israel-Iran war LIVE Updates: 'We're totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran,' says Donald Trump

West Asia war: As the conflict raging between Iran and the US-Israel enters day 14, US President Donald Trump on Friday said in a post on X that American forces are "totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise". He further reiterated his claim that, as a result of the ongoing war in West Asia, Iran's Navy and Air Force are all gone.

Trump added that not only are Iranian missiles, drones and everything else being decimated, but the country's leaders are also being taken out. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them."

Earlier in the day, the US issued a temporary 30-day license to allow countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products. After this announcement, Brent crude futures dropped by 71 cents or 0.71 per cent to $99.75 per barrel, whereas US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 88 cents or 0.92 per cent to $94.85.

Back home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India would overcome the current LPG supply concerns triggered by the ongoing war in West Asia, just like the nation did during the coronavirus pandemic. He cautioned against attempts to spread panic about LPG availability and warned that strict action will be taken against black-marketing and hoarding.

However, authorities arrested people in Tamil Nadu's Madurai for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders. In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, Samajwadi Party leader Abdul Rehan has been arrested for allegedly hoarding LPG cylinders at his residence.

