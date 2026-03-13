US military refuelling aircraft crashes in Iraq amid Iran conflict, rescue operations underway

A US military KC-135 refuelling aircraft was shot down in western Iraq on March 12, 2026, amid the intensifying US-Iran conflict. The incident, which occurred during Operation Epic Fury, prompted an immediate rescue operation to retrieve the crew. At least five crew members were on board when the aircraft went down, though the exact details of any casualties remain unclear. Iran-backed militia group, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attack, heightening tensions in a region already shaken by military escalation. Advertisement Related Articles

The attack has intensified the ongoing military campaign between the United States and Iran, marking another chapter in Operation Epic Fury, which targets Iranian military assets. The KC-135 tanker, a critical component of the US Air Force's long-range mission operations, was responsible for refuelling aircraft in-flight. The aircraft’s role is indispensable to the US military, enabling fighter jets to extend operations without returning to base for fuel.

The KC-135 was reportedly carrying five crew members, though it typically operates with three. The US military confirmed the incident involved two KC-135 tankers, with one crashing in Iraq while the other landed safely. "The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing," stated US Central Command.

Iran-backed militia group, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, took responsibility for the attack, claiming it was part of their defence of national sovereignty. The incident has raised concerns over the escalating dangers to international military operations in the region.

This marks the fourth known crash of US military aircraft during the conflict with Iran, as three fighter jets were also downed last week due to friendly fire from Kuwaiti forces. However, all six crew members aboard the F-15E Strike Eagles were able to eject safely.

Since the conflict began, seven US soldiers have died, with six killed in an Iranian drone attack in Kuwait and one more fatally wounded in an assault on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. In addition, about 140 US service members have been injured, including eight with severe wounds, the Pentagon confirmed earlier this week.

(With inputs from Reuters)