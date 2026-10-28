US military spend goes up 25% to $47.1 billion on Iran war

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The latest estimate, provided to lawmakers, includes more than $29 billion to replace munitions used during the conflict, as mentioned in a report in Reuters. Another $6.1 billion would cover lost military equipment and platforms, including aircraft and drones, while $11.9 billion is attributed to incremental costs such as flight operations, cyber support and assistance for US service personnel.

The figure does not include damage to US military bases in the Middle East, many of which were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

The Congressional Budget Office said last month that the conflict could cost between $2 billion and $3 billion a month for as long as it continues, partly due to the need to replace interceptor missiles used against Iranian attacks.

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Trump launched the war jointly with Israel in February, initially predicting a brief conflict. After an April ceasefire, Iran excavated underground storage facilities and restored some defences, missiles and drones. Trump later imposed a naval blockade on Iran and raised the possibility of renewed combat after the midterm elections.

US officials said the Pentagon was preparing for a resumption of heavy fighting if ordered. At a rally in Florida last week, Trump said: “We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree.”

The Pentagon’s inspector general last month warned of “strategic inventory shortfalls” linked to munitions use, prompting efforts to accelerate production. The administration has maintained that the military is not facing shortages.

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A request for tens of billions of dollars in supplemental military funding, partly tied to the war, remains pending in Congress.