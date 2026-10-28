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US military spend goes up 25% to $47.1 billion on Iran war

US military spend goes up 25% to $47.1 billion on Iran war

The latest estimate, provided to lawmakers, includes more than $29 billion to replace munitions used during the conflict.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 4:33 PM IST
US military spend goes up 25% to $47.1 billion on Iran war US military expenses soars amid Iran war

The US military has spent at least $47.1 billion on the war with Iran by mid-October, according to the latest estimate from US Central Command, with the figure more than 25% higher than the $37.5 billion estimate given by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in July.

The rising cost comes as the conflict approaches its ninth month and Republicans face political fallout ahead of the November 3 elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years. The war’s impact on global energy costs has weighed on Republican candidates and President Donald Trump’s approval ratings, while the party holds narrow majorities in both chambers.

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The latest estimate, provided to lawmakers, includes more than $29 billion to replace munitions used during the conflict, as mentioned in a report in Reuters. Another $6.1 billion would cover lost military equipment and platforms, including aircraft and drones, while $11.9 billion is attributed to incremental costs such as flight operations, cyber support and assistance for US service personnel.

The figure does not include damage to US military bases in the Middle East, many of which were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

The Congressional Budget Office said last month that the conflict could cost between $2 billion and $3 billion a month for as long as it continues, partly due to the need to replace interceptor missiles used against Iranian attacks.

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Trump launched the war jointly with Israel in February, initially predicting a brief conflict. After an April ceasefire, Iran excavated underground storage facilities and restored some defences, missiles and drones. Trump later imposed a naval blockade on Iran and raised the possibility of renewed combat after the midterm elections.

US officials said the Pentagon was preparing for a resumption of heavy fighting if ordered. At a rally in Florida last week, Trump said: “We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree.”

The Pentagon’s inspector general last month warned of “strategic inventory shortfalls” linked to munitions use, prompting efforts to accelerate production. The administration has maintained that the military is not facing shortages.

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A request for tens of billions of dollars in supplemental military funding, partly tied to the war, remains pending in Congress.

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Published on: Oct 28, 2026 4:33 PM IST
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