'US will bomb Iranian bridges, power plants if ships attacked in Hormuz': Trump warns Tehran again

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that the United States would launch strikes on Iranian infrastructure if the Islamic Republic attacked any ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said any attack by Iran on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway would trigger immediate US retaliation.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints for global oil and energy shipments.

Trump's latest threat to target civilian infrastructure comes as Iran continues to target ships in Hormuz and American allies in the Gulf. The fresh tension has sent fuel prices up.

The US carried out another wave of strikes on Iran overnight into Wednesday, and air defences opened fire over the capital, Tehran. Iran launched a missile attack on a Jordanian city, and alerts were issued in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

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There is also no update or progress in back-channel talks to end the fresh hostilities.

Iran has responded to US attacks by targeting energy infrastructure and desalination plants that provide drinking water in parched neighbouring Gulf countries.

On Tuesday, Kuwait said that Iran had again attacked its power and desalination plants. The statement from Kuwait's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry said that Tehran had struck the plants for a fourth day in a row on Monday night. The attacks sparked fires and caused damage. Some 90 per cent of Kuwait's drinking water comes from desalination.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated in a Senate hearing that the US had spent USD 37.5 billion on the war so far.

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Benchmark Brent crude oil has risen to around $94 a barrel in trading.

