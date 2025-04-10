'Want to give negotiations a chance': EU chief Ursula von der Leyen announces pause on counter tariffs for 90 days

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, of April 10 announced a 90-day pause on counter tariffs on the United States after a similar announcement from Donald Trump.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), von der Leyen wrote, “We took note of the announcement by President Trump. We want to give negotiations a chance. While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days.”

“If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in. Preparatory work on further countermeasures continues. As I have said before, all options remain on the table,” she added.

While the EU has greenlit tariffs on roughly €21 billion ($23.2 billion) worth of American goods, officials are considering a plan to suspend those duties immediately after they're activated. A final call is expected next week, just ahead of the April 15 implementation date for the first tranchethe report added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed President Trump’s move to pause reciprocal tariffs for multiple countries, describing it as a stabilising measure amid escalating global trade tensions.

“I welcome President Trump’s announcement to pause reciprocal tariffs. It’s an important step towards stabilising the global economy,” von der Leyen posted earlier on X. “Clear, predictable conditions are essential for trade and supply chains to function. Tariffs are taxes that only hurt businesses and consumers. That’s why I’ve consistently advocated for a zero-for-zero tariff agreement between the European Union and the United States,” she added.

On April 9, the EU approved its initial set of countermeasures against Washington’s tariffs, targeting over €20 billion worth of US exports — including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products.

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," the European Commission said. These levies respond to earlier US duties on steel and aluminum. However, the EU has yet to announce its specific reply to the latest round of comprehensive tariffs from Trump.

The EU is currently grappling with a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum exports, additional vehicle duties, and a sweeping 20% tariff on most other goods — part of a US strategy targeting countries with perceived high trade barriers against American exports.

On April 7, the Commission proposed another wave of 25% tariffs on US imports in response to the metal duties. The list includes motorcycles, poultry, fruit, wood, clothing, and even dental floss — products that accounted for €21 billion in EU imports last year. The rollout of these tariffs will occur in three phases: April 15, May 16, and December 1.