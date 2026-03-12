War on Iran cost US at least $11.3 billion in first six days, say US officials

Officials from President Donald Trump's administration estimated during a congressional briefing this week that the first six days of the war on Iran had cost the United States at least $11.3 billion.

According to a report in Reuters that quoted a source familiar with the matter, the figure was disclosed during a closed-door briefing for senators. Lawmakers have continued to seek more detailed information regarding both the financial and strategic outlook of the ongoing campaign, it said. .

The campaign, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, has resulted in approximately 2,000 deaths, mostly among Iranians and Lebanese. The conflict has spread into Lebanon and contributed to global energy market disruptions and transport instability. Despite these costs, the administration has not provided a public estimate of the full duration or cost of the war.

US officials told lawmakers that $5.6 billion of munitions were used during the first two days of strikes. Members of Congress have raised concerns about the rapid depletion of US military stockpiles, as the defence industry was already facing challenges in meeting demand before the conflict. Congressional approval is likely to be sought for further funding as the conflict continues.

Meanwhile, Trump commented during a trip to Kentucky on Wednesday, stating that they already “won" the war, but also added that "the United States will stay in the fight to finish the job." These remarks followed meetings with seven defence contractors as the Pentagon worked to replenish critical supplies.

Several congressional aides expect the White House to soon submit a request to Congress for additional funding for the war. Some officials have indicated that the upcoming funding request could reach $50 billion, while others believe that estimate may be conservative.

Democratic lawmakers have demanded public testimony under oath from Trump administration officials regarding the president's objectives and the anticipated duration of the conflict. Requests from Congress also seek clarification on long-term plans for Iran following the cessation of hostilities.

The administration has yet to provide a comprehensive public assessment of either the war's total cost or its expected timeline. As Congress awaits further details, both the operational and fiscal aspects of the ongoing campaign continue to prompt scrutiny and debate.