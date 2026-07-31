War to end in Gaza? Trump announces Hamas disarmament deal; Israel says terms 'unsatisfactory'

Trump said the agreement was finalised through the Board of Peace, the international body he leads that was created to oversee Gaza’s recovery and future administration after the war. In a post on Truth Social, he called the development a major step towards stability and said it would move the territory away from being controlled by armed groups.

How the proposed Gaza plan would work

According to Trump, the arrangement would be implemented gradually rather than through an immediate transition. The first phase would focus on disarming Hamas and other militant organisations. Once that process is completed, Israeli forces would begin withdrawing from Gaza.

Security responsibilities would then shift to an International Stabilization Force working alongside a newly established Palestinian police force. The plan also envisages a new Palestinian governing structure taking charge of civilian administration in Gaza.

Advertisement

Trump said the framework would address Israel’s security concerns by preventing Gaza from being used as a launchpad for future attacks. He also credited Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their involvement in negotiations aimed at bringing the sides closer to an agreement.

Israel says conditions are not fully met

Despite Trump’s announcement, Israel has indicated that it still has reservations about the proposal. An Israeli official told Reuters that the country’s position remains that Hamas must be completely disarmed and that Gaza must undergo full demilitarisation before any long-term political process can move forward.

"Israel demands the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the complete demilitarisation of the Strip as a precondition for any process," the official said.

Advertisement

Hamas has not issued a formal response to the announcement so far. However, sources familiar with the negotiations said the next steps would depend heavily on Israel’s reaction and whether the proposal can evolve into a wider agreement.

Meanwhile, violence has continued despite diplomatic efforts. Palestinian health officials said Israeli strikes in Gaza on Thursday killed at least six people, including two children.

What is the Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace was established in 2026 as an international mechanism focused on Gaza’s reconstruction, governance and security transition. It works alongside the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza on civilian matters and supports the deployment of a temporary International Stabilization Force for security operations. Trump serves as the body’s founding chairman.