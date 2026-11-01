Warren Buffett hasn’t had water in 48 years. His daily drink is something else

It is unclear whether Buffett was serious or joking about not drinking water for decades. However, his love for Coca-Cola is well known. The billionaire investor drinks five cans of Coca-Cola a day.

Five cans of Coca-Cola a day

Buffett has spoken openly about his Coca-Cola habit. In 2015, he famously said he was “one-quarter Coca-Cola”, as the drink accounted for 25 percent of his daily caloric intake, according to a report by The Standard.

Buffett was a Pepsi loyalist for 48 years before switching to Cherry Coke at the 1986 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. He later declared it the official drink of future shareholder events.

Coca-Cola has also been one of Buffett’s most successful investments. Berkshire Hathaway built a US$1.3 billion (HK$10.14 billion) position in Coca-Cola between 1988 and 1989 and has held a roughly 9 percent stake ever since. That initial investment has generated a return of roughly 21 times.

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McDonald’s and junk food

Buffett’s food choices go beyond Coca-Cola. He routinely stops at McDonald’s for breakfast on his drive to work. His staple foods include hot dogs, French fries, popcorn, cookies, candy and ice cream.

His food preferences also match some of the companies in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, including See's Candies, Dairy Queen and a major stake in Kraft Heinz.

Why Buffett stopped eating Japanese food

Buffett once also vowed never to eat Japanese food again. According to his biography, he attended a private 1989 dinner hosted by then-Sony chairman Akio Morita at his Fifth Avenue apartment in New York. Four chefs prepared a 15-course sushi meal.

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Buffett found the food unpalatable, saying he “had no idea there were so many things on this planet that could be eaten raw.” He left without taking a single bite, later calling it the “worst experience ever” and swearing off Japanese cuisine.

During a 17-day trip to China in 1995 with Bill Gates, however, his food preferences were easier to accommodate. Gates and his wife, Melinda, arranged for hotel chefs to learn how to cook hamburgers and French fries. They even ensured a chilled Cherry Coke was waiting for Buffett at the top of the Great Wall of China.