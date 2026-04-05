'We are bored': How Iran is mocking Trump as US pressure fails to break Tehran

Iran has stepped up its public messaging against the United States, rejecting fresh warnings from Donald Trump and using official channels to mock Washington as the conflict stretches into weeks without a decisive outcome.

In a statement, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters dismissed Trump’s ultimatum, with General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi calling it "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".

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The response comes days after Trump's renewed warning that Iran must either reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them."

Iran mocked the US after Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth fired US Army Chief Randy George, and also removed senior officers David Hodne and William Green Jr.

Iranian officials reacted by suggesting that the upheaval resembled "regime change" in Washington. "The regime change happened successfully," they wrote. It was taunting Trump, who has been aiming to topple the regime in Tehran.

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The regime change happened successfully.



MAGA😀 pic.twitter.com/R75aFdmSTN — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 3, 2026

The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe, in a post on April 4, mocked Trump as energy prices shot up in America. "Fuel prices are up more than 55%. Thank you for your attention to this "IMPORTANT" MATTER! DONALD.J. TRUMP."

In another post, the embassy said: "Trump, please talk. We are bored."

Trump, please talk. We are bored. — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 4, 2026

Speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also criticised US actions against its Army generals. "Battle-tested generals refuse to be yes-men for a TV host selling out American lives for Israel's delusions. That's the short-term price. Long-term cost? American taxpayers paying at the pump for decades. Real LEGACY."

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SITREP: Battle-tested generals refuse to be yes-men for a TV host selling out American lives for Israel's delusions. That's the short-term price.



Long-term cost? American taxpayers paying at the pump for decades. Real LEGACY. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 4, 2026

In another post, he wrote, "After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from "regime change" to "Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?🥺” Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses."

After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from “regime change” to “Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?🥺”



Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 3, 2026

The remarks referred to the downing of a US fighter jet in Iranian territory. Both crew members have since been rescued after search operations inside Iran. The aircraft, an F-15E Strike Eagle, was the first US jet to be lost inside Iran since the conflict began in late February.