West Asia conflict: As Trump weighs strikes, JD Vance reaches out to Iran hardliner

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Trump denies directing peace initiative

The letter was sent at Trump's direction and the president has been kept fully informed about the initiative, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Trump, however, denied that he had instructed Vance to initiate peace negotiations with Iran, saying the vice president's communication concerned medical supplies. “Iran needs help with medical supplies. Basically, it's getting supplies in to help people that are not well,” Trump told journalists at Joint Base Andrews when asked whether he had directed Vance to begin peace talks.

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The diplomatic effort comes as Trump considers a brief and intense new attack on Iran after the upcoming US midterm elections. Vance is seeking to determine whether diplomacy can prevent another cycle of hostilities.

Rezaei said last week that Tehran would not negotiate with Washington until its fundamental requirements were met.

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Vance balances diplomacy and support for war

The outreach presents a balancing act for Vance, who has publicly supported the war while privately expressing reservations about prolonging it. Before Trump launched ‘Operation Epic Fury’ in February, Vance had advocated stronger diplomatic efforts.

Trump later appointed Vance as the lead negotiator. The vice president travelled abroad twice to hold discussions with Iranian counterparts in pursuit of an agreement to end the conflict.

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A memorandum of understanding reached in June collapsed just a fortnight after it was signed because of differing interpretations over the restoration of maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequent negotiations facilitated by Qatar and Pakistan have failed to break the deadlock.

Washington has insisted that Tehran provide nuclear concessions upfront, while Iranian authorities have demanded immediate economic relief.

Rezaei emerges as key Iranian interlocutor

Rezaei's emergence as a key interlocutor could alter the diplomatic framework and potentially sideline figures such as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

A veteran of Iran's war with Iraq in the 1980s who led the IRGC for years, Rezaei has become an influential voice amid growing threats of renewed US attacks. Earlier this month, he warned that Iran could target the United Arab Emirates, as well as regional data centres and internet cables.

Trump warns Iran against delaying agreement

Trump has alternated between seeking a diplomatic settlement and threatening to bomb Iran into submission. He has positioned the dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme as a central national security priority of his second term.

Last week, Trump said Washington was not negotiating with Tehran and suggested that military action remained imminent. At a campaign stop on Tuesday, he accused Iran of delaying efforts to reach an agreement and warned that waiting until after the election would not help it.

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Republican candidates face the possibility of losing seats in the House and Senate during the midterm elections, with voters identifying the war and rising fuel prices among their main concerns.