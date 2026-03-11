West Asia conflict: ‘Practically nothing left to target in Iran’, Donald Trump says war could end anytime

US President Donald Trump said there is “practically nothing left” for the United States to target in Iran after several days of intense military strikes, claiming that American forces have inflicted more damage than initially expected during the ongoing conflict.

In a phone interview with Axios, Trump said the war is progressing faster than planned and suggested that the fighting could end whenever he decides to bring it to a halt. “The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable. We have done more damage than we thought possible, even within the original six-week period,” he said.

Trump added that most major targets in Iran have already been hit, leaving little for further strikes. “There is practically nothing left to target in Iran. Little this and that… Any time I want it to end, it will end,” he told the publication.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday warned that the country is ready for a prolonged “war of attrition,” pushing back against statements from the Trump administration suggesting the conflict in the Middle East could end soon.

Ali Fadavi, an adviser to the IRGC’s commander-in-chief, said Israel and the United States should prepare for a long and costly confrontation rather than a quick resolution. Speaking to Iranian state television, he said the ongoing conflict could turn into a drawn-out war that would strain military and economic resources on all sides.

“Israel and the U.S. must consider the possibility that they will be engaged in a long-term war of attrition that could severely damage the American economy and the global economy, and gradually erode their military capabilities,” Fadavi said.

His remarks come as tensions in the region continue to escalate, with both sides signalling readiness for a prolonged conflict despite diplomatic efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation.