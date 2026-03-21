West Asia conflict: 'Trump threatening to hit at Iran whenever needed,' says former Foreign Secretary

Kanwal Sibal, Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the former Foreign Secretary of India, took to social media to decode US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington is considering "winding down" its military efforts against Iran.

Advising people to take Trump's early morning announcement with a truckload of salt, Sibal said that it becomes difficult to evaluate the substance of what a leader says when he speaks too much all the time.

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Pressing for the end of the war, he said that its consequences will be felt for a very long time.

"A weakened and unstable Iran will create more insecurity in the region. Trump is threatening to hit Iran again whenever needed. Which means he is not ruling out that Iran resistance may continue,' Sibal explained.

Furthermore, he said that Trump's request to countries using the Strait of Hormuz to import oil and gas to guard and police the strategically vital waterway implies "militarisation of the region with the presence of foreign forces" as well as more Western domination in the region.

Towards the end of his post, Sibal did not spare Israel either. He wrote, "Russia, China won't be a part of this policing. Neither will India want to get embroiled in this mess created by the US and Israel. Our vital interests in the region have received a serious blow by this sheer warmongering by these two countries."

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When too much is said all the time it becomes difficult to evaluate the substance.



The war should end as it is becoming disastrous for the region and the global economy.



The consequences of the war will be felt for a long time.



A weakened and unstable Iran will create more… https://t.co/kF0TDIEtpT — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) March 21, 2026

What did Trump say about the Iran war?

In a post on his own Truth Social platform, Donald Trump listed the five military objectives that Washington has achieved against Tehran.

These included completely degrading Iran's missile capability, launches and everything else of theirs, destroying the country's Defence Industrial Base, and eliminating its Navy and Air Force, including anti-aircraft weaponry.

Trump further mentioned that the US never allowed Iran to get closer to nuclear capability and was always in a position "where the USA can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place."

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He also claimed that the US protected its allies in the Middle East including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others "at the highest level."

Towards the end of his post, Trump wrote, "The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them."