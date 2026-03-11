West Asia tensions: Indian national among four injured after drones fall near Dubai airport

Dubai's authorities confirmed on Wednesday that two drones had fallen in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), causing minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national. One Indian national sustained moderate injuries. Despite the incident, air traffic is operating as usual, and no significant disruptions have been reported at the busy international airport.

"Two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal," Dubai's media officer posted on X.

The drone incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as Iran continues its missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf countries. On Wednesday morning, Kuwait reported the interception of eight Iranian drones, while Saudi Arabia successfully downed five drones targeting its Shaybah oil field.

Additionally, a projectile hit a container ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Strait of Hormuz, with the extent of the damage still under investigation.

The UAE, a key regional hub and host to Dubai, has been on high alert following a series of attacks, including Iranian missile and drone strikes that have already resulted in six deaths and 122 injuries within the country. Bahrain also issued sirens early Wednesday, warning of potential Iranian threats after a deadly attack on a residential building in Manama on Tuesday.

As tensions escalate with Iran, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, condemned the attacks on member nations. A draft resolution is in the works to address Iran's growing aggression in the region, with the GCC standing united against the missile and drone strikes targeting its facilities.

