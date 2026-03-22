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West Asia tensions rise: Bulk carrier reports explosion off UAE coast

West Asia tensions rise: Bulk carrier reports explosion off UAE coast

The incident occurred about 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah, UKMTO said in a statement on X

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 22, 2026 5:02 PM IST
West Asia tensions rise: Bulk carrier reports explosion off UAE coastBulk carrier reports explosion from unknown projectile off UAE amid regional tensions (Representational image)

A bulk carrier reported an explosion caused by an unknown projectile near its position off the United Arab Emirates, with all crew members safe, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurred about 15 nautical miles north of Sharjah, UKMTO said in a statement on X, adding that authorities have not yet identified the intended target and are investigating the incident.

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UKMTO also advised vessels in the area to exercise caution while transiting through nearby waters.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority issued a separate alert, stating, "Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

 

 

Published on: Mar 22, 2026 5:02 PM IST
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