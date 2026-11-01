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West Asia war: Trump yet to decide on resuming military strikes against Iran, says Rubio

West Asia war: Trump yet to decide on resuming military strikes against Iran, says Rubio

He warned that Iran's actions threaten global food security and energy supplies, adding that US naval forces intercept incoming Iranian drones and anti-ship missiles on a near-nightly basis.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 7:56 AM IST
West Asia war: Trump yet to decide on resuming military strikes against Iran, says RubioRubio's comments follow recent statements from President Trump, who declined to rule out resuming operations following the upcoming US midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to launch fresh military strikes against Iran as diplomatic negotiations remain stalled, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

Speaking at a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was hosting G20 foreign ministers for a two-day meeting, Rubio emphasised that while the administration maintains full confidence in its military capabilities, Washington continues to prefer a diplomatic path.

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"We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn't made a decision," Rubio said, referring to the Commander-in-Chief. "I have no announcement in that regard with you today, and nor do we take any of it lightly."

Rubio sharply criticised Tehran's posture in the region, accusing the Iranian regime of actively targeting commercial vessels carrying oil and gas. He warned that Iran's actions threaten global food security and energy supplies, adding that US naval forces intercept incoming Iranian drones and anti-ship missiles on a near-nightly basis.

Despite the ongoing naval friction, Rubio noted that oil transit through key maritime corridors remains near pre-conflict levels.

While expressing openness to a negotiated outcome, the Secretary of State declined to provide a timeline for ongoing indirect contacts or speculate on the progress of talks. Rubio stressed that any durable agreement must address core US national security concerns, specifically targeting Iran's nuclear ambitions and its support for regional proxy groups.

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Rubio's comments follow recent statements from President Trump, who declined to rule out resuming operations following the upcoming US midterm elections. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump remarked that "anything is possible" regarding military action after the vote, suggesting Tehran might be waiting until after the midterms to negotiate while warning that delaying a deal "is not going to help."

The uncertainty over potential US strikes comes amid heightened rhetorical and military posturing from Tehran.

Iranian leadership warned the US and Israel against resuming attacks, with reports indicating that Iranian military commanders were instructed to prepare an immediate, maximum-level response to any new offensive operations. Hardline factions in Tehran have cautioned that any renewed military action would spread the conflict wider throughout the region.

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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 7:40 AM IST
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