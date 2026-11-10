Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese businesswoman at the centre of Jensen Huang's suspected spy affair

Alice Huang's current whereabouts are unknown, BBC reported on Tuesday.

Alice Huang's business background

Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.

As per the BBC report, She was a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed between March and November 2023.

Megaspeed had been suspected of helping divert Nvidia chips to China. Nvidia, however, maintains that the concern was investigated and debunked.

The company is separately under investigation by the Singapore government over earlier allegations that it was trying to get around US sanctions on the export of Nvidia's high-end chips.

Megaspeed told the New York Times last month that its current leadership took the allegations seriously and had appointed external legal advisers to carry out an internal investigation.

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Why did US officials suspect Alice Huang?

According to the New York Times report, US officials believed Alice Huang had been recruited by China's top intelligence agency to spy for Beijing.

Surveillance reportedly picked up communications between Alice Huang and an American citizen. That person was later identified as Jensen Huang through a process known as "unmasking".

However, it is still not clear what information Alice Huang may have collected or whether she passed any intelligence to Beijing.

Alice Huang has not responded to the New York Times' request for comment.

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The BBC also asked Nvidia whether the company knew about intelligence concerns surrounding Alice Huang. Nvidia said it was not aware of them.

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"We trust that if we were the target of a genuine threat, the US government would have notified us," an Nvidia spokesperson told the BBC.

What is the connection with Jensen Huang?

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang reportedly had a close relationship.

The relationship has become a major part of the investigation because Jensen Huang runs Nvidia, one of the world's most important AI chip companies.

On Sunday, Jensen Huang admitted that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife and apologised for hurting her and their children.

Nvidia has since opened an independent investigation into the reports. The company said it does not believe US national security had been compromised and added that Huang remained committed to leading Nvidia.

US President Donald Trump has also said the FBI is investigating the affair.

Trump said he asked Huang whether he knew Alice Huang was a spy.

"I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea she was a spy?' He said 'I had no idea she was a spy' and I really believe him," Trump told reporters.

China denies the spying allegations

China has rejected the allegations against Alice Huang.

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Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday: "We have already responded to this. The allegations about Chinese spies are entirely groundless, speculative and intended to smear and malign China."

The allegations against Alice Huang have not established what intelligence she may have allegedly collected or shared.

Why her profile matters to the Nvidia case

Alice Huang's reported connection to Megaspeed and Jensen Huang has put her at the centre of a case that goes beyond a personal relationship.

Nvidia is a major player in the US-China race over AI and advanced chips. The US has imposed export controls on advanced Nvidia chips going to China, citing national security concerns.

Huang has also spent years trying to find a way for Nvidia to return to the Chinese market.

For now, however, the key questions about Alice Huang remain unanswered: where she is, what information she may have had access to, and whether she passed any information to Beijing.

The investigation is ongoing.