Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iranian power broker & parliamentary speaker denying Trump’s Iran talks claim

A fresh round of claims by US President Donald Trump about “very good and productive” talks with Iran has once again brought Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf into focus, a figure who sits at the intersection of Iran’s military, political and security establishment.

Trump spoke of discussions with a “top person” in Iran, describing them as “in depth, detailed, and constructive,” and linking them to a temporary pause in US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. But Tehran’s response was swift and categorical.

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said “no negotiations have been held with the US”, directly contradicting the US President’s account.

A central figure in Iran’s power structure

Ghalibaf is not just a parliamentary leader. He is widely seen as one of Iran’s most powerful insiders, with influence built over decades across the country’s military and political systems.

Born in 1961 in northeastern Iran, he rose rapidly through the ranks during the Iran-Iraq war, becoming a general within three years of joining the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He later trained as a military pilot and went on to lead the Guards’ air force.

His career has since spanned multiple roles, from national police chief to mayor of Tehran and a presidential contender, before taking over as Speaker of Parliament.

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Hardliner image with pragmatic overtones

Despite his roots in Iran’s security establishment, Ghalibaf has at times positioned himself as a moderniser. During his presidential campaign, he highlighted his technocratic credentials and professional background, even appearing in a pilot uniform as part of his public image.

But his record also reflects his role in some of Iran’s most sensitive internal moments. In 1999, he was among the commanders involved in a crackdown on student protests and was part of a group that urged then-president Mohammad Khatami to act decisively.

This dual positioning, hardliner credentials with pragmatic messaging, has kept him relevant across Iran’s shifting political landscape.

Denial amid speculation

His name surfaced after reports suggested he could be the “top person” referenced by Trump in ongoing backchannel contacts.

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Ghalibaf rejected that suggestion, saying, “There have been no negotiations with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped,” he said.

He also signalled the domestic mood in Iran, adding, “Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand …”