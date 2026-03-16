‘Will be interesting to see which country wouldn’t help us…’: Trump on securing Strait of Hormuz

Iran war: US President Donald Trump, who has called on multiple countries to send warships in order to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran’s threats, has said that it would be “interesting” to see which countries deny him the favour. He reiterated that Iran’s manufacturing capacity has been decimated, which is why it is shooting fewer missiles.

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Speaking onboard Air Force One, Trump said that he is talking to other countries about working together to police the strait. “And I think we’re getting a good response. If we do that’s great, and if we don’t that’s great too,” he said, giving the example of NATO countries. “It'd be interesting to see which country wouldn't help us with a very small endeavour, which is just keeping the Strait open,” said Trump.

Trump said he believes it is a small endeavour because Iran has “very little firepower left”. “Their missiles are down to a low number. They're shooting very few of them... because we've decimated their manufacturing capability. Likewise, the drones are way down. They're down to about 20 per cent of what they had,” he said, adding that the US is now hitting Iran’s drone manufacturing bases. “We think we know where they are,” he said.

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The President also lauded the American military and said there was no contest, and they are the strongest “anywhere in the world by far”. “And I think people understand that, and we will finish the job,” he added.

Trump said on Sunday that his administration was in talks with seven countries about securing the Strait of Hormuz. Trump called on these nations to help protect shipping, stressing the impact on regional stability and global energy markets as the conflict enters its third week.

He said the countries relying on Gulf oil should take responsibility for safeguarding the strait. "I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their territory," he told reporters. "It’s the place from which they get their energy."

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While Trump did not name all seven governments, he said he expects many countries to send warships to keep shipping lanes open through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20 per cent of the world's oil. He named China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain among those he hopes will participate.