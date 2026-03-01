'Will hit with a force never seen before': Trump's chilling warning to Iran after fresh explosions in Dubai, Doha

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a renewed warning to Iran, hours after fresh explosions were reported across key Gulf cities following Tehran's retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli attacks.

Also read: Iran blocks Strait of Hormuz: What it means for global oil and China's energy security

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Also read: Why Iran struck Dubai despite no official US military base

Fresh blasts were heard across Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar, and Manama in Bahrain on Sunday morning, according to multiple reports. Sirens were activated in Bahrain as explosions echoed across parts of the Gulf.

According to AFP, deadly attacks were reported in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, where military bases and infrastructure, including airports, were hit across several Gulf states, with the exception of mediator Oman.

Advertisement

Across the UAE, Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at the territory, the country’s defence ministry said. Fires and smoke were seen rising near landmarks, including The Palm and the Burj Al Arab.

On Sunday, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned of retaliation. Addressing U.S. President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the speaker said that they have "crossed a red line," and "will pay for it," according to state media.

Ghalibaf also said that scenarios were prepared for Iran's next steps, including in the case of the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "We will continue Khamenei's path," he said.

Meanwhile, the US has deployed a wide range of weapons against Iranian targets, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, stealth fighter aircraft and, for the first time in combat, low-cost one-way attack drones modelled on Iranian designs.

Advertisement

The US Central Command released on Saturday images of Tomahawk missiles as well as F-18 and F-35 fighter jets, detailing strikes carried out on Iran under Operation Epic Fury.