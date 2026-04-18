Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has issued a stark warning that the ongoing United States-Israel-Iran tensions are not isolated, but part of a much broader and deepening global conflict that could persist for years.

In a series of posts on X and an accompanying long-form note, Dalio said the world is already in the early stages of what amounts to a “world war,” even if it has not been formally declared.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The US-Israel-Iran war is just part of a world war that we are in and that isn’t going to end anytime soon,” Dalio wrote, cautioning that current events are being misunderstood through a short-term lens.

A ‘big cycle’ turning point

Drawing on decades of studying economic and geopolitical history, Dalio argued that the present moment reflects a classic breakdown of global order. He referenced patterns outlined in his book, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, suggesting the world is transitioning from a rules-based system dominated by the US to a fragmented, “might-is-right” environment.

According to Dalio, multiple overlapping conflicts — from the Russia-Ukraine war to tensions across the West Asia and Asia — are interconnected, forming what he described as a “classic world war dynamic.”

Advertisement

He warned that markets and policymakers are underestimating the duration and scale of these shifts, wrongly assuming a return to normalcy once immediate hostilities subside.

Alliances reshaping global power

Dalio highlighted the emergence of clear geopolitical blocs, with China and Russia aligned with Iran and others, countering a grouping led by the US and its allies.

These alliances, he said, are visible through voting patterns at the United Nations, economic ties, and military cooperation — and will heavily influence how conflicts evolve.

He suggested that China and Russia may emerge relatively stronger from the current turmoil, while the US, despite its military and energy advantages, faces risks tied to overextension.

Warning signs from history

Dalio drew parallels to periods preceding the two World Wars, arguing that current indicators — rising debt, military build-ups, economic sanctions, and supply chain weaponisation — mirror those earlier eras.

Advertisement

He pointed to the strategic importance of chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, whose control could have far-reaching economic and geopolitical consequences.

At the same time, he warned that the US’ extensive global military footprint — spanning dozens of countries — could limit its ability to sustain multi-front conflicts, a vulnerability that rivals may seek to exploit.

Real measure of power

Perhaps most strikingly, Dalio argued that military strength alone does not determine victory in prolonged conflicts. Instead, he said, the decisive factor is a nation’s ability to endure economic and social pain over time.

“The most reliable indicator of which country is likely to win is… which can endure the most pain the longest,” he noted, pointing to historical conflicts where resilience outweighed raw power.

Rising risks ahead

Dalio assessed that the probability of at least one major conflict escalating within the next five years is greater than 50%, citing flashpoints including the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and tensions involving China.

He also flagged growing discussions among nations about expanding nuclear capabilities, driven by declining confidence in traditional security guarantees.

Despite the grim outlook, Dalio stopped short of predicting an inevitable full-scale global war. Instead, he framed his analysis as a warning rooted in historical patterns and current indicators.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he wrote, expressing hope for “win-win relationships” but cautioning that the trajectory suggests intensifying conflict rather than resolution.