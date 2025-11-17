Ahead of one of the most consequential verdicts in Bangladesh's political history, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a defiant message, declaring that she "doesn't care" about the court's ruling that could decide her fate.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka will today deliver its judgment on charges of crimes against humanity linked to last year's violent anti-government protests that toppled her 15-year rule and forced her into exile. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Hasina and her former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, both tried in absentia.

Advertisement

"Let them announce whatever verdict they want. It doesn’t matter to me. Allah gave me this life, and only he can end it. I will still serve my people," Hasina said in an audio message released to her supporters on Sunday.

"This is not a power play. Awami League has come from the grassroots, not from the pocket of some usurper," she said, calling the allegations against her "false and politically driven."

Hasina alleged that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus's administration was using the tribunal to "finish off" her party, now banned as a terrorist organisation, and accused it of shielding those responsible for murders of policemen, journalists, lawyers and Awami League activists. "They have granted amnesty to killers," she said. "That has closed the doors of justice for the families of the victims."

Advertisement

Verdict day in Dhaka

The tribunal's verdict will come today. Under the law, Hasina can appeal only if she is arrested or surrenders within 30 days. Interim government adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the verdict "will be executed" regardless of the outcome.

Hasina's party, now leaderless, remains under pressure after months of crackdowns that followed mass demonstrations across Dhaka, Chittagong, and Khulna. The unrest left hundreds dead - a UN report put the toll at 1,400, while Bangladesh's own health adviser cited over 800 deaths and 14,000 injuries. Hasina disputes those figures and has called for an independent investigation.

'They burnt down my home'

Hasina used her message to defend her record in office, citing Bangladesh's decision to shelter 10 lakh Rohingya refugees as proof of her government’s humanitarian record. She accused her rivals of hypocrisy for raising human-rights concerns while "presiding over a reign of terror."

Advertisement

"They burnt down my home, but I will keep working for the people of my country," she said, recalling the assassinations of her parents and siblings in earlier political violence.

She also referred to the assault of a nurse during last year's protests. "I heard that one Salima Begum was a nurse. A nurse saves lives but instead, she was attacked. This is hooliganism. I urge you to find her and help her out," she said.

A message to her supporters

The former prime minister called on her supporters to remain patient but resolute, promising political reckoning once stability returns. "Don't worry. We will not forget this. Everything will be accounted for. Inshaallah, I will be able to give it back," she said.

Hasina claimed the country's economy had collapsed under Yunus's "authoritarian and terrorist regime." "Labour is jobless. Youths are not getting employment. Production has stopped. Industries have been shut. Banks are getting looted. We have to free Bangladesh from this situation," she said.