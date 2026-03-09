‘WTF’: US dismayed by Israel’s strikes on 30 Iranian fuel depot, says report

Iran war: Israel strikes on 30 Iranian fuel depots went far beyond what the US had expected, said a report. This is an indication of a disagreement between the allies that launched a collaborative strike on Iran eight days ago, killing the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to a report in Axios, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) notified the US military ahead of the strikes but the US military was surprised by how wide-ranging they were. A senior US official said, “We don't think it was a good idea,” as per the report.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As per the report, an Israeli official said the US message to Israel was: “WTF”.

A Trump adviser told the news site that the President doesn’t like the attack, and that he wants to save the oil. “He doesn't want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices," the adviser said.

Footage of a roaring fire at the Shahr Rey oil refinery in Tehran this evening.



Via @mamlekate pic.twitter.com/yyw4y02nOT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 7, 2026

The military attack on Tehran and Karaj sent up huge balls of smoke and fire into the sky. Videos of the inferno circulated on social media. The IDF claimed in a statement that the fuel depots were "used by the Iranian regime to supply fuel to different consumers including its military organs." An Israeli military official said that the strikes were intended to send a message to Iran to not target Israeli civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement

“The military forces of the Iranian terror regime make direct and frequent use of these fuel tanks to operate military infrastructure. Through them, the Iranian terror regime distributes fuel to various consumers, including military entities in Iran. The strike constitutes an additional step in deepening the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime,” it said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched a new wave of attacks on Israel in retaliation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has “an organised plan with many surprises” for the next phase of the war. He warned that the US-Israel bombing would continue, and urged the Iranians to overthrow the regime.