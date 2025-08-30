Zelenskyy briefs PM Modi on Trump talks, urges India’s support for ceasefire push at SCO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefing him on recent discussions with US President Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington on ways to secure peace with Russia.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness for a meeting with the Russian leadership but accused Moscow of showing “no positive signal” in the past two weeks. Instead, he said, Russia had carried out “cynical strikes on civilian targets” that killed dozens of Ukrainians. “I thank the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” he added.

PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction."

The Ukrainian leader noted that Kyiv and New Delhi coordinated their positions ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where both leaders are scheduled to attend. “The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone,” Zelenskyy said. He underlined that meaningful peace talks were “impossible” while Ukrainian cities remained under constant fire.

I spoke with Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi.



I informed about the talks with President Trump in Washington with the participation of European leaders. It was a productive and important conversation, a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace. Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/fINVbncnlR — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 30, 2025

“India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit,” he added, welcoming New Delhi’s role in shaping dialogue at the forum.

Zelenskyy also said the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations, preparations for exchanges of visits, and plans to convene a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. “There is potential we can realize. I will be glad to meet the Prime Minister in the near future,” he said.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi extended an official invitation to President Zelenskyy to visit India. Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk confirmed the invitation, noting that the date is yet to be finalized. The gesture was hailed by Kyiv as indicative of India’s “not neutral” but more engaged diplomatic posture.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day (26 August), Zelenskyy publicly thanked PM Modi for his greetings and underscored India’s contribution as vital in the quest for peace. He emphasized that diplomacy strengthened not only Europe’s stability but also security across the Indo‑Pacific region.