Zero rabies deaths since 2023: WHO validates Bhutan for historic health milestone

Experts verified evidence on the ground through visits to national, regional, and sub-district health facilities, laboratory walk-throughs, program record audits, a field visit to the Bhutan-India border area, and consultations with multisectoral stakeholders.

The verification confirmed that Bhutan has maintained zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies since June 2023, while demonstrating the capacity to prevent transmission from re-emerging.

Decade of royal initiative & One Health unity

Bhutan’s success stems from more than a decade of sustained investment in a One Health approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health sectors to address zoonotic threats. Crucially, the achievement was driven by His Majesty The King, who initiated the Nationwide Accelerated Dog Population Management and Rabies Control Programme.

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The initiative united the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, alongside local governments, technical partners, and thousands of De-suung (Guardians of Peace) national volunteers who took mass dog vaccinations, population management, and bite awareness campaigns to every corner of the country.

“I congratulate Bhutan on this historic achievement, which is another step towards our goal to end human deaths from dog-transmitted rabies by 2030,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Bhutan's success shows that the health of humans, animals and the environment we share is inextricably linked. By uniting health workers, veterinarians, and communities, Bhutan has shown that the fight against rabies is won not in silos, but through solidarity across all sectors."

Echoing the collaborative effort, Dr Nilesh Buddha, Officer-in-Charge for the WHO South-East Asia Region, said, “Bhutan has shown that eliminating dog-mediated human rabies is possible when strong national leadership, a mature One Health approach and communities come together around a shared goal...”

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In an official statement, the Minister of Health, Ministry of Health, Royal Government of Bhutan, highlighted the royal leadership and inter-ministerial coordination behind the milestone: “This validation is a proud and historic moment for Bhutan made possible through the visionary leadership of His Majesty The King, who graciously initiated the Nationwide Accelerated Dog Population Management and Rabies Control Programme... the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock together with our partners remain committed to sustaining this achievement through continued access to PEP, mass dog vaccination, dog population management, community engagement and strengthened surveillance.”

Safeguarding momentum & border security

To safeguard the achievement, Bhutan will maintain universal, free access to post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) — consisting of thorough wound washing, a course of rabies vaccines, and rabies immunoglobulins — across all 20 Dzongkhags (districts). Integrated surveillance, mass dog vaccination, and cross-border coordination with adjacent Indian states will continue under the next phase of the program and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on One Health.

Technical support for Bhutan’s effort was provided by WHO and WOAH, with funding through the Bhutan Health Trust Fund and global partners, including the Pandemic Fund.

“Bhutan's validation is built on years of investment in a One Health approach and in universal health coverage,” said Dr Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh, WHO Representative to Bhutan. “WHO has been privileged to walk alongside the Ministry of Health and the people of Bhutan on this journey, and remains committed to supporting the country in sustaining and strengthening the systems that have delivered this achievement.”