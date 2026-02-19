In a statement on Thursday, King Charles III said he had learned “with the deepest concern” about the news regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The monarch stressed that what follows must be “the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.”

Advertisement

Statement from King Charles III of the United Kingdom | "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in… https://t.co/FbbqEERQ0k pic.twitter.com/eTVImaVqi1 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2026

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” the king added. “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” Charles said.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III, was arrested in the United Kingdom, which was also his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a BBC report.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that an investigation has been opened. In a statement on X, the force said, “Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office.”

Thames Valley Police have opened an investigation into an offence of misconduct in public office.



A man in his sixties from Norfolk has been arrested and remains in police custody. As per national guidance we will not name the arrested man.



Read more: https://t.co/wehZDx4InV pic.twitter.com/b23l2KeOHG — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) February 19, 2026

However, the police did not name the person arrested.

Advertisement

“As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk,” the force said.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.” Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.

“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

Police Presence at Sandringham



Soon after news of the arrest broke, six unmarked police cars and around eight plain-clothed officers were seen at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, where Andrew lives.

Prime Minister Reacts



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the principle that “nobody is above the law” must apply. Speaking to the BBC, he did not comment on whether Andrew should present himself to the police but said the principle was “very important” and “has to apply in this case in the same way it would in any other case.”

Advertisement

Linked to Epstein files



Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police said they were examining allegations that Andrew may have passed confidential government documents to American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegations are linked to files recently released by the US government, bringing Andrew’s past association with Epstein under renewed scrutiny.

Police are also looking at allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for the former prince. These claims emerged after US authorities released documents related to a trafficking investigation into Epstein.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he regrets his friendship with Epstein. He has not issued any fresh comment since the latest documents were made public.

Stripped of titles last year



On November 3, 2025, King Charles III formally removed his brother’s “Prince” title, the “His Royal Highness” style, and the Duke of York title through Letters Patent, following mounting pressure over Andrew’s links to Epstein.

Andrew was reported to police by the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic after the release of more than three million pages of documents related to Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The documents reportedly suggested that in 2010 Andrew forwarded Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore, and other destinations he had visited during official trips.

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police and the Crown Prosecution Service had earlier said they were in discussions about the case. Police have described misconduct in public office — a common law offence not clearly defined in statute — as involving “particular complexities.”