'We won’t stop...’: UK PM Keir Starmer sounds bugle on crackdown against immigration  

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer intensified his administration’s stance on illegal immigration on May 18, warning that the government’s response would go beyond enforcement raids. His remarks signal a hardening of Labour’s position amid growing pressure to curb unlawful employment and reframe the country’s approach to immigration.

“If you work here illegally or employ people who do, we’re coming for you,” Starmer posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Illegal working raids are up 40%. And we won’t stop there.”

A day earlier, Starmer had underscored the urgency of reducing the UK’s reliance on low-cost foreign labour while prioritising investment in domestic talent. “For too long, Britain has been addicted to cheap overseas labour, while 1 in 8 of our own young people aren’t in education, employment or training,” he stated. “I’m putting our young people first, investing in skills they need and ending our dependence on foreign labour.”

This rhetoric follows a significant policy shift outlined in the UK government’s Immigration White Paper, 'Restoring Control over the Immigration System'. Central to the policy is a gradual phase-out of foreign care workers, reflecting a strategic pivot toward managing migration through increased domestic workforce participation.

The reforms are part of a broader push to restructure the UK’s immigration framework, which Starmer has described as “broken.” The Labour government’s 82-page plan outlines steps to curb net migration — which rose from 224,000 in 2019 to 906,000 in 2023 — and strengthen border security. The Prime Minister has openly criticised previous administrations for allowing immigration levels to reach historic highs.

According to the UK Home Office, 140,000 health and care visas were issued in 2023, with 39,000 granted to Indian nationals. While these workers addressed acute shortages in the sector, the government has raised concerns about exploitation and systemic vulnerabilities within the visa process.

Proposed reforms include stricter English proficiency requirements for visa applicants and their adult dependants, as well as a longer timeline for settlement. Under the new rules, migrants will have to wait 10 years before applying for permanent residence, replacing the previous five-year pathway.