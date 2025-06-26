'100% Communist lunatic on his way to...': Donald Trump on a tirade after Zohran Mamdani wins NY mayoral primary

US President Donald Trump has gone on a tirade after 33-year-old Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary election. Mamdani bagged 43.5% of the vote with 90% of ballots counted, forcing ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo to concede NYC's Democratic mayoral primary election.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump called Mamdani a "100% Communist lunatic" and also criticised other progressive leaders who support Mamdani, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Chuck Schumer.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor," Trump wrote. He further said that Mamdani "looks terrible" and "his voice is grating".

Donald Trump's post on Zohran Mamdani

He also trolled other Democrat leaders for backing Mamdani and said that the US "is really SCREWED!"

Donald Trump mocks Democrats

Born in Uganda to Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani is the first South Asian candidate to win a major-party primary for New York City Mayor. He is a sitting New York State Assembly member from Astoria, Queens.

Advertisement

His campaign is focused on the slogan -- "A City for the Many, Not the Few". He introduced himself to voters by posting positive and humorous content on social media that showed his personality and positions.

Voters were swayed by Zohran Mamdani's identity as an immigrant, his being unapologetic about his beliefs and faith as a Muslim.

Zohran's key pledges include a universal rent control system to tackle the housing crisis, fare-free public transport to make NYC more accessible, redirecting a portion of the NYPD budget towards social services, expanding protections for undocumented immigrants, and a Green New Deal for NYC to address climate injustice.

If Zohran wins the final race, he will become the first Muslim mayor of New York. If elected, he has proposed to build 200,000 new housing units over the next decade. He also plans to "immediately" freeze rent for rent-stabilised tenants and fast-track approval for "affordable" developments.