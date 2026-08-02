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$100,000-a-month: Trump Media unveils Truth API for investors, draws calls for SEC probe

$100,000-a-month: Trump Media unveils Truth API for investors, draws calls for SEC probe

The new offering, called Truth API, was launched by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) on August 1. It is designed to provide businesses with a licensed, real-time feed of posts from prominent Truth Social accounts before they are processed through conventional public channels.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 3:08 PM IST
$100,000-a-month: Trump Media unveils Truth API for investors, draws calls for SEC probeTrump's posts on Truth Social have frequently triggered sharp movements in stocks, currencies and commodities, particularly when they involve tariffs, foreign policy, military actions or corporate endorsements.

Donald Trump's social media company has rolled out a premium data service aimed at Wall Street firms, offering subscribers faster access to posts from Truth Social — including Trump's own updates that have repeatedly moved financial markets. The launch is already drawing scrutiny from lawmakers and ethics experts, who argue the service could give wealthy investors an unfair edge over ordinary traders.

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The new offering, called Truth API, was launched by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) on August 1. It is designed to provide businesses with a licensed, real-time feed of posts from prominent Truth Social accounts before they are processed through conventional public channels.

The company says the service is intended for financial institutions, media organisations and developers that require the fastest possible access to market-moving information.

Why the service matters 

Trump's posts on Truth Social have frequently triggered sharp movements in stocks, currencies and commodities, particularly when they involve tariffs, foreign policy, military actions or corporate endorsements. For hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms, even milliseconds of faster access can provide a significant competitive advantage in executing trades.

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According to reports, subscriptions to Truth API can cost as much as $100,000 per month, placing the service squarely in the institutional market rather than among retail investors.

Conflict-of-interest concerns 

The launch has reignited concerns over potential conflicts of interest because Trump is both the sitting U.S. president and the largest shareholder in Trump Media. Critics argue that monetising faster access to presidential communications creates an unusual overlap between public office and private business interests.

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate whether the service could undermine market fairness or raise insider trading concerns. They contend that privileged access to presidential posts may benefit well-funded institutional investors at the expense of the broader market.

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Trump Media's response 

Trump Media has defended the service, saying the API simply delivers public information more efficiently and is comparable to premium data feeds offered by other social media platforms. The company argues that criticism reflects political opposition rather than legitimate concerns about the product itself.

The controversy highlights a broader debate over the growing value of information speed in modern financial markets. While institutional investors have long paid for premium news and data feeds, critics argue that offering paid, ultra-fast access to posts from a sitting president represents a new and potentially troubling frontier.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 2, 2026 3:08 PM IST
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