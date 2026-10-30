25 complaints, sleepless nights: California residents want temple to rein in loud late-night events

Residents complain of disrupted sleep

Footage shared by a neighbour showed flashing lights and loud noise continuing after 9 pm at an event for which residents alleged no special permit was in place.

Residents said another loud event was held in recent weeks, leaving them discouraged despite the meeting between the city, neighbours and temple representatives in July.

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“I could tell you that, we have had issues with sleep. We have had problems waking up in the morning because these events sometimes go on for very late in the night and it’s been very frustrating,” one neighbour told NBC Bay Area anonymously.

Referring to a recent event at the temple, he added: “We saw hundreds of people at 9:30 and the noise was still going on.”

Another neighbour said: “The first week we moved in, there was almost like a concert-like setting in our neighborhood here.”

City investigates complaints over permitted event

NBC Bay Area reported that the temple had obtained a special event permit for the recent gathering. Residents, however, alleged that amplified sound continued beyond the 9 pm cut-off. The city said it had received complaints about the event and was investigating them.

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Residents have also complained about noisy events held during school hours and have asked the temple to consider limiting the number of people attending its programmes.

“City staff will continue coordinating with the temple and adjacent neighbors, monitoring activities and adjusting future permitted activities as appropriate to work toward constructive solutions to the issues that have been reported,” the city of Fremont told NBC Bay Area.

Neighbours showed NBC Bay Area 25 noise complaints they had filed over events at the temple. According to the news station, they are not opposed to the temple organising events but want the religious organisation to be more respectful in the way they are conducted.

“They’re drawing 10s of thousands of people, a more appropriate venue with proper permits would be more appropriate here,” one neighbour said.

Temple's social media posts show large gatherings

Videos and photographs posted on social media by the Fremont Hindu Temple show a range of events. Some posts show hundreds of thousands of people in attendance, while others feature religious ceremonies with music playing in the background and offerings being made to different Hindu gods.

The Fremont Hindu Temple has served the Bay Area since 1985, according to its website. Its main objectives include providing a place for the Hindu community to worship, meditate and conduct religious ceremonies.

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The temple's history dates to the early 1970s, when waves of immigrants from India, including engineers, doctors and their families, settled in the Bay Area and began practising their faith in their homes. As the number of immigrants increased and the Hindu community grew, members bought a building in 1982 to establish a permanent place of worship and conduct religious ceremonies.

Temple was targeted in burglary

Late last year, the temple was targeted in a burglary, The Mercury News reported. A 30-year-old San Jose man faced burglary charges in connection with the theft, while his 25-year-old girlfriend was charged as an accessory.

Charging documents alleged that the pair entered the Fremont Hindu Temple and stole five gold ornaments hanging from religious statues inside. The California Post reached out to the temple for comment.

The dispute remains focused on the scale and timing of events at the temple. While residents have said they support its right to hold religious programmes, they have sought limits on crowds and compliance with noise restrictions, as Fremont officials investigate the complaints and coordinate with the temple and its neighbours.