'Advise the US to adjust its mindset': Chinese embassy slams US for 'slandering and smearing' China

The Chinese embassy in Argentina has sharply criticised US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, accusing him of "maliciously slandering and smearing" China. Bessent had previously labelled China's agreements with Latin American countries as "rapacious deals marked as aid" that "added huge amounts of debt." The embassy advised the US to not interfere in China's foreign cooperation with regional countries.

"We advise the US to adjust its mindset, instead of spending time repeatedly smearing and attacking China, meddling in the foreign cooperation of regional countries," the embassy said.

Earlier, President Xi Jinping had called for the European Union to align with China against US "unilateral bullying," amid the imposition of a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese goods by the United States. In response, China increased its tariffs on American goods from 84 per cent to 125 per cent. Xi, during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, emphasised the need for China and the EU to "jointly resist unilateral bullying practices."

The economic tensions have prompted President Donald Trump to defend the US tariff increases, describing them as a "calculated play." Trump warned Beijing not to retaliate, suggesting they would be rewarded for restraint. However, China remains resolute, asserting it would "fight to the end" if the US continues to infringe upon Chinese interests.

In parallel, China's Premier Li Qiang is actively engaging with European leaders to foster stronger trade relations with the EU. His meetings, which include discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aim to "strengthen communication and exchanges" and "deepen China-EU trade, investment and industrial cooperation." Additionally, China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, is reaching out to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to bolster alliances, reiterating China's preparedness for "all kinds of uncertainties."