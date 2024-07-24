Ahead of meet with Netanyahu, Donald Trump assures Palestine 'everything will be good'

Ahead of his scheduled meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Republican candidate for US elections Donald Trump reassured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that everything would be good for Palestine in the days to come. Trump shared a screenshot of the letter, including his handwritten response, "Mahmoud, so nice. Thank You. Everything will be Good."

Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Friday. He also attached a letter from Abbas, that he received a day after the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania. In his letter, Abbas emphasized that violence should have no place in a world governed by law and order. "It is with grave concern that I have received news and later on watched footage of your attempted assassination," Abbas wrote in his letter dated July 14.

"Respect for the other with tolerance and valuing of human life is what must prevail," he wrote. Abbas called successful or attempts assassinations as 'acts of weakness' and a sign of failing to grasp peaceful conflict resolution, urging issues be resolved through dialogue and free expression.

The presidential candidate previously announced that the meeting with Netanyahu would be on Wednesday, but later updates changed it to Thursday and then to Friday. He said that the meeting was switched from Wednesday to Friday on Netanyahu's request.

"Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East!" Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Moreover, Netanyahu is set to address Congress on Wednesday and meet with Biden on Thursday afternoon. The Israel PM's US visit comes at a time of political turmoil in the US as President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris as his last-minute Democratic replacement.

Trump survived an assassination attempt just over a week ago. Kamala Harris will also meet with the Israeli leader later in the week.

Moreover, the presidential candidate also talked about how peace ushered in the region during his first term as president, harkening back to the signing of the Abraham Accords. He also referred to his discussions with other world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelenskyy and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars and violent Conflicts must end. Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it," Trump stated.