‘All it took were a few photos with Asian faces’: Beijing distances itself from Jensen Huang’s ‘Chinese spy’ narrative

“All it took were a few photographs showing Asian faces and Nvidia’s previous efforts to push for relaxing trade curbs on China,” the newspaper said in a commentary. “This is precisely how American media, which have long styled themselves as ‘objective,’ manufacture stories.”

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“Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, someone often fires a cold shot from behind,” it said, alleging behind-the-scenes efforts to “stir up confrontation” without providing evidence. It warned that an “anti-China script” could disrupt normal technology and trade exchanges and harm both countries.

“Ultimately, Jensen Huang's incident is first and foremost a private matter for him and an internal affair for the US. Even if Nvidia's board of directors launches an independent probe, the investigation ought to stick to the facts and present solid evidence, rather than jumping to conclusions based on the media's "pre-written anti-China script",”it said, urging US media to stop the ‘Chinese spy’ narrative.

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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun had also dismissed a New York Times report on October 30 alleging that Huang was targeted in a spy plot as “unsubstantiated”. “It is nothing but smears against China,” he said.

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Huang has admitted to having an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, who US intelligence officials suspect was involved in a foreign intelligence operation. She is not related to the Nvidia chief and was previously associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, which has faced scrutiny over suspected links to China's access to restricted advanced AI chips.

In a message to employees, the 63-year-old executive apologised to his wife and children, saying, “There is no excuse for what I did.” He also accepted responsibility for the impact on Nvidia’s employees, board and shareholders.

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Nvidia’s board has initiated an independent investigation, to be conducted by independent directors with outside legal counsel. Huang has agreed to cooperate. The board said it had no reason to believe US national security or the company’s trade secrets had been compromised.

MUST READ | 'I am deeply sorry': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang admits infidelity, seeks to rebuild trust; Read his full memo here

Republican lawmakers have sought a congressional briefing from Huang over the allegations. US President Donald Trump defended him, calling him an “honourable guy” who had done an “amazing job” for the country.

The controversy has added uncertainty for Nvidia, whose estimated $4.5 trillion market value has come under pressure amid a broader technology sell-off.