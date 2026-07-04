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America spends over $1 billion on July 4 fireworks: The story behind the dazzling spectacle 

America spends over $1 billion on July 4 fireworks: The story behind the dazzling spectacle 

The first official Independence Day fireworks display was held in Philadelphia, where residents celebrated the nation's first anniversary with fireworks, bonfires, music and public festivities. The event set the stage for what would become one of America's most recognisable holiday customs. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 4, 2026 4:32 PM IST
America spends over $1 billion on July 4 fireworks: The story behind the dazzling spectacle The origins of the July 4 fireworks tradition date back to 1777, just one year after the Declaration of Independence was adopted. 

As darkness falls on July 4, millions of Americans look to the sky for the same ritual: dazzling bursts of red, white and blue lighting up the night.

Across the country, cities stage elaborate displays while families gather with backyard fireworks, marking a tradition that has endured for nearly 250 years. Today, that celebration comes with a staggering price tag — Americans spend more than $1 billion on fireworks every year, making Independence Day one of the country's biggest annual consumer events. 

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A tradition born in the nation's first year 

The origins of the July 4 fireworks tradition date back to 1777, just one year after the Declaration of Independence was adopted. 

MUST READ | US Independence Day fact check: July 4 wasn't the Day the Declaration was signed 

The first official Independence Day fireworks display was held in Philadelphia, where residents celebrated the nation's first anniversary with fireworks, bonfires, music and public festivities. The event set the stage for what would become one of America's most recognisable holiday customs. 

John Adams imagined the celebration 

Long before fireworks became synonymous with Independence Day, Founding Father and future US President John Adams had envisioned a grand annual celebration. 

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In a letter written to his wife Abigail in July 1776, Adams predicted that American independence should be commemorated with "pomp and parade... bonfires and illuminations." At the time, "illuminations" referred to festive light displays, including fireworks. Although Adams mistakenly expected the holiday to be celebrated on July 2 — the day Congress voted for independence — his vision ultimately became attached to July 4. 

A billion-dollar business 

What started as a patriotic display has evolved into a massive industry. 

According to industry estimates, Americans now spend over $1 billion annually on consumer fireworks. Sales surge in the weeks leading up to Independence Day as retailers stock everything from sparklers and fountains to aerial shells and multi-shot fireworks. 

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The consumer market is only part of the picture. Cities, amusement parks, sports venues and community organisations spend millions more on professional fireworks shows, many of which draw tens of thousands of spectators. 

Where to watch the biggest July 4 fireworks shows in 2026  

As the United States celebrates its 250th Independence Day, cities across the country are hosting larger-than-usual fireworks displays. Here are some of the biggest events, along with their timings and entry details. (Freedom 250)  

Washington, DC — America 250 Salute to America 

Expected to feature one of the largest fireworks displays in US history. 

  • Venue: National Mall and Washington Monument Grounds 
  • Gates open: 1:00 PM ET 
  • Fireworks: Approximately 10:30 PM ET (40-minute display) 
  • Entry: Free for public viewing; some premium viewing areas require tickets 

New York City — Macy's 50th Fourth of July Fireworks 

The iconic Macy's show marks its 50th edition with more than 85,000 fireworks shells. 

  • Venue: Brooklyn Bridge, East River and Hudson River waterfront 
  • Live TV special: 8:00 PM ET 
  • Fireworks: Approximately 9:25 PM ET 
  • Entry: Free at designated public viewing areas; no general admission fee 

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — Wawa Welcome America 

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Held in the birthplace of American independence, this is one of the nation's oldest July 4 celebrations. 

  • Venue: Benjamin Franklin Parkway 
  • Concert: Around 7:00 PM ET 
  • Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 PM ET 
  • Entry: Free 

Chicago, Illinois — Navy Pier Fireworks 

A popular Midwest tradition with Lake Michigan as the backdrop. 

  • Venue: Navy Pier 
  • Fireworks: Around 10:00 PM CT 
  • Entry: Free; premium cruises and reserved viewing packages are available. 

DO CHECKOUT | July 4 coincidence: 3 US Presidents died on this day, including founding fathers John Adams & Thomas Jefferson

Houston, Texas — Freedom Over Texas 

One of Texas' largest Independence Day celebrations, combining concerts with a fireworks finale. 
Venue: Eleanor Tinsley Park 

  • Festival opens: Around 4:00 PM CT 
  • Fireworks: Approximately 9:30 PM CT 
  • Entry: Paid admission; ticket prices vary 

Diego, California — Big Bay Boom 

Southern California's largest Independence Day fireworks display.

  • Venue: San Diego Bay
  • Fireworks: 9:15 PM PT 
  • Entry: Free from public waterfront viewing areas 

Seattle, Washington — Seafair Summer Fourth 

A long-running Pacific Northwest tradition over Lake Union. 

  • Venue: Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park 
  • Fireworks: Around 10:20 PM PT 
  • Entry: Free for general admission; reserved seating available for purchase. 

Idaho Falls, Idaho — Melaleuca Freedom Celebration 

Known for one of the largest choreographed fireworks displays west of the Mississippi River. 

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  • Venue: Snake River waterfront 
  • Fireworks: Around 10:00 PM MT 
  • Entry: Free

 

Published on: Jul 4, 2026 4:32 PM IST
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