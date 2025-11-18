'Americans can’t make chips': Trump blasts US workforce, says Taiwan stole industry

President Donald Trump defended his support for H-1B migrant workers Monday, telling reporters Americans “don’t know how to make microchips” as the U.S. attempts to rebuild its domestic chip industry.

Trump said the U.S. workforce lacks the technical skills needed to manufacture semiconductors—a critical industry he claims is set for a massive comeback.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“For instance, if you’re going to be making chips — we don’t make chips too much here anymore,” Trump said. “But we have to train our people how to make chips, because… we lost that business to Taiwan, very, very foolishly.”

Trummp emphasized that the U.S. chip market will soon rebound, predicting a surge in domestic production “within a few years,” though he dismissed the 2022 Chips Act—intended to boost American manufacturing—as a failure.

“The Chips Act was a disaster,” Trump said. “Chip makers are all coming back… and maybe even the majority of the chip making in the world will be right in the United States.”

Trump’s comments come amid growing backlash from Republican allies over his immigration stance. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used the opportunity to draw a sharp contrast.

Advertisement

“Republicans have a majority in Congress and could legislate elimination of H1B… Deeds, not words, are what matter,” DeSantis posted Nov. 13 in response to a conservative critic of the visa program.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, also breaking with the former president, announced legislation the same day to phase out H-1B visas entirely.

The irony of Trump's remarks wasn't lost on critics. The two men credited with inventing the microchip—Jack Kilby and Robert Noyce—were American engineers working on U.S. soil.

Still, Trump remains confident in his industrial vision. “The good news is it’s all coming back,” he said. “It should have been here all along.”