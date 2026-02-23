‘Any country that want to play games...’: Trump warns against negotiation after SC order on tariffs

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to trading partners, saying countries that attempt to exploit what he called a “ridiculous” Supreme Court ruling would face steeper tariffs and tougher action.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

In another post he added, "As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs. It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted supreme court decision! President DJT"

In an earlier blistering statement, Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court of the United States, accusing it of delivering a judgment that he claimed both undermines American interests and inadvertently expands presidential authority.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump mocked the court — saying he would refer to it in lowercase “based on a complete lack of respect” — and argued that its decision had handed him “far more powers and strength” to act against foreign countries on trade. He suggested the ruling gives him wider scope to deploy licensing and tariff tools, which he said could now be used more aggressively against nations he believes have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades.

Trump also criticized what he described as inconsistencies in the court’s reasoning on licensing fees and tariffs, asserting that while certain fees were restricted, the judgment appeared to validate the broader use of tariffs with greater legal certainty. He framed the outcome as a legal paradox — one that, in his view, weakens the country even as it enlarges executive leverage.

The US President further warned that future rulings could, he claimed, misinterpret constitutional provisions such as the 14th Amendment, continuing what he characterized as a pattern of decisions harmful to US interests. Despite his sharp criticism, Trump signaled no retreat from his trade posture, declaring he would press ahead with his economic agenda.

Notably, India and the United States have decided to reschedule a key round of trade negotiations in Washington, delaying efforts to finalise the text of an interim bilateral trade pact, according to reports.

The Indian negotiating team had been scheduled to begin a three-day meeting on February 23. However, both sides now believe discussions should take place only after evaluating recent developments and their implications for the proposed agreement.