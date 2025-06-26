‘Bibi and I just went through hell together!’: Trump calls for Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu trial to be cancelled

US President Donald Trump has called for the trial of Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to be cancelled. In a post on social media, Trump said that he and PM Netanyahu – Bibi – just went through hell fighting against a longtime enemy of Israel, and the result was something nobody thought was possible. He said that despite Bibi’s contribution he has been subjected to a witch hunt in a politically motivated case.

“I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land,” Trump said.

“Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos! Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON! We were fighting, literally, for the Survival of Israel, and there is nobody in Israel’s History that fought harder or more competently than Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump further added.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, all of which he denies. The trial began in 2020 and covers three criminal cases. Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty. Israeli media reported that cross-examination of Netanyahu started on June 3 in a Tel Aviv court and is expected to take about a year to complete.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has the power to pardon Netanyahu but told the media that a pardon is "not currently on the table" and no such request has been made.

“Despite all of this, I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long running, (He has been going through this “Horror Show” since May of 2020 – Unheard of! This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial), politically motivated case, “concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges” in order to do him great harm. Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel. Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State,” said Trump.

The US President said that he knows of no one who could have worked in better harmony with him than Bibi Netanyahu. He said the travesty of justice cannot be allowed, further adding, “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu.”