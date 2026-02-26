Børge Brende steps down as World Economic Forum Chief amid Epstein ties controversy

Borge Brende has stepped down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday, weeks after the forum launched an independent investigation into his relationship with late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as per reports by Reuters.

The decision came after disclosures from the US Justice Department showed that he had three business dinners with Epstein and had exchanged emails and text messages with him.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8-1/2 years, has been profoundly rewarding,” said Brende.

The WEF’s official statement did not mention Epstein. However, speaking to Norwegian media, Brende said he regretted how he handled his dealings with Epstein and did not want the controversy to distract from the forum’s work, including organising the annual Davos summit.

Brende has previously said he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal past when they first met in 2018 and later regretted not looking into his background more carefully.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor. He died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The US Justice Department has released more than 3 million pages of documents related to him.

Independent review found no new issues

In a joint statement, WEF co-chairs Andre Hoffmann and Larry Fink said an independent review by outside counsel into Brende’s ties with Epstein had concluded. They said the review found no additional concerns beyond what had already been disclosed.

Brende told Norwegian business daily Dagens Naeringsliv that although the review did not uncover new issues, the matter risked drawing attention away from the forum’s mission.

“Like many others, I have felt a great deal of discomfort at being linked to Jeffrey Epstein, and I was afraid that the contact would be portrayed as something other than what it was. That is the honest answer,” he said.

Text messages from 2018-19 released among the Epstein files showed a friendly tone between the two men. Brende referred to Epstein as a “brilliant host” and wrote “missing you Sir” after a dinner with Epstein, former Trump aide Steve Bannon and a former Norwegian government minister. Their last communication was a week before Epstein was arrested in 2019.

Leadership transition

Hoffmann, vice-chair of Swiss pharma giant Roche, and Fink, CEO of BlackRock, thanked Brende for his leadership.

“His dedication and leadership have been instrumental during a pivotal period of reforms for the organization, leading to a successful annual meeting in Davos,” they said.

WEF Managing Director Alois Zwinggi will serve as interim president and CEO. The forum’s Board of Trustees will oversee the leadership transition and search for a permanent successor.

The fallout from the Epstein files has put several high-profile names under scrutiny, including US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In Britain, investigations have also involved Prince Andrew.

Brende’s resignation comes after the departure last year of WEF founder Klaus Schwab, who stepped down following whistleblower allegations. The WEF later said an internal investigation found no evidence of material wrongdoing by Schwab.