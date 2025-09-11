Charlie Kirk, voice of American right and India visa critic, shot dead at Utah university

Charlie Kirk, the far-right activist who ignited backlash by opposing more U.S. visas for Indians, was shot dead Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Kirk, 31, was struck in the neck by a rooftop sniper 20 minutes into his remarks at an outdoor event. Cellphone videos show blood pouring from his neck as crowds fled. He died at the scene.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A leading figure in the MAGA movement and founder of Turning Point USA, Kirk had days earlier declared, “America does not need more visas for people from India,” framing it as a defense of U.S. workers. The comment drew fierce criticism from the tech industry and Indian-American groups, who said it targeted a key workforce driving American innovation.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the shooting a “political assassination.” President Trump, in a Truth Social post, called Kirk “The Great, and even Legendary,” and ordered flags flown at half-staff.

The gunman fired from the roof of the Losee Center, 200 yards away from Kirk’s tent. One person was detained shortly after but was later charged only with obstruction. The FBI says the shooter is still at large.

Advertisement

Kirk’s hardline views on immigration, race, gender, and election fraud made him a hero on the right and a provocateur on campus. He denied white privilege, opposed same-sex marriage, and promoted conspiracy theories including the “Great Replacement.” He had millions of followers across social platforms and remained close to Trump even after leaving office.

On Capitol Hill, a House moment of silence turned chaotic. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shouted at Democrats, blaming them for the killing. “You all caused this,” she said.

Classes at UVU are canceled as investigators search for the rooftop shooter.