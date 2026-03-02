Conflict in Iran could last 4 weeks: Trump signals prolonged campaign as casualties mount

US President Donald Trump has signalled that the conflict with Iran is unlikely to end quickly, outlining what he described as a planned, multi-week military campaign even as casualties mount and diplomatic prospects remain unclear.

In remarks reported by the Daily Mail, Trump suggested Washington had anticipated a sustained operation against a large adversary rather than a short engagement.

"It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less," the British newspaper quoted Trump as saying.

Trump said he remained open to talks with Tehran but gave no indication of when they might take place.

"I don't know," Trump said, according to the report. "They want to talk, but I said you should have talked last week, not this week," he added.

200+ casualties in Iran conflict

His remarks come as more than 200 people have died since coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets triggered a wider confrontation. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several senior military and political figures were killed in the attacks. Tehran has since launched missile and drone strikes across the region.

Trump also confirmed the first US combat deaths of the conflict. Three American service members were killed in action, though their identities have not been released.

"They’re great people," Trump said. "And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous, it could happen again," he stated, describing the fallen troops as having outstanding records.

In a video posted on Truth Social, Trump described the operation as “one of the most complex, most overwhelming military offensives the world has ever seen.”

“Combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved. We have very strong objectives,” Trump said. He added that an Iranian regime with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons “would be a dire threat” to every American and said Iranian leaders had “waged war against civilisation itself.”

Trump calls them US combat deaths

The president acknowledged the risks of the campaign, calling these the first US combat deaths of his second term. “We’ve done pretty well,” he said, again referring to the fallen troops as having “outstanding records.”

He maintained the operation was proceeding as planned. “No, I think it’s going as per planned. You know, other than we took out their entire leadership, far, far more than what we thought. Looks like 48,” he said, referring to senior Iranian figures reportedly killed.

Trump said he had spoken with leaders in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan, and was preparing to address the American public again after consulting military commanders.