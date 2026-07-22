Countries with the most government debt in 2026: Where India stands in the global rankings

The United States is projected to remain the world's most indebted government in 2026, with total government debt of $40.7 trillion, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections. However, when debt is measured relative to the size of an economy, Japan tops the rankings with government debt equivalent to 204.4% of GDP, highlighting how debt rankings can change depending on the metric used.

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The IMF projections compare the world's 30 most indebted governments using two measures—total debt in dollar terms and debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP). While total debt reflects the overall size of government borrowings, debt-to-GDP provides a comparison against the size of a country's economy.

US tops total government debt rankings

The United States is projected to hold $40.74 trillion in government debt in 2026, more than the combined debt of China, Japan, the United Kingdom and France.

China ranks second with $22.29 trillion, followed by Japan at $8.95 trillion. The United Kingdom is projected to have $4.42 trillion in government debt, ahead of France ($4.26 trillion), Italy ($3.79 trillion) and Germany ($3.52 trillion).

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India is projected to have $3.46 trillion in government debt in 2026, making it the eighth most indebted country in the world in absolute terms, according to IMF projections. However, India does not feature among the countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios, indicating that its debt burden is lower relative to the size of its economy than several advanced and emerging economies.

Canada follows with $2.78 trillion, while Brazil rounds out the top ten with $2.54 trillion.

Despite leading the world in total government debt, the United States ranks lower when debt is measured against the size of its economy. At around 125.8% of GDP, it trails countries including Japan, Singapore, Italy and Greece.

The source notes that the US also benefits from issuing the world's primary reserve currency, helping sustain global demand for dollar-denominated assets. US Treasury securities are widely regarded as among the world's safest investments.

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Countries with the Most Government Debt (2026 Projections)

Rank Country Government Debt (US$ Billion) 1 United States 40,737 2 China 22,317 3 Japan 8,951 4 United Kingdom 4,418 5 France 4,257 6 Italy 3,791 7 Germany 3,523 8 India 3,467 9 Canada 2,761 10 Brazil 2,571 11 Spain 2,117 12 Mexico 1,317 13 Singapore 1,131 14 Australia 1,077 15 South Korea 1,048 16 Belgium 848 17 Poland 755 18 Netherlands 638 19 Indonesia 639 20 Austria 528 21 Russia 507 22 Israel 503 23 Argentina 488 24 Saudi Arabia 447 25 Switzerland 442 26 Greece 428 27 Türkiye 418 28 Thailand 387 29 South Africa 379 30 Egypt 374

Japan leads debt-to-GDP rankings

When debt is measured as a share of GDP, Japan remains a clear outlier. Its government debt is projected at 204.4% of GDP in 2026, the highest among the countries ranked.

Singapore follows with 171.9%, while Sudan ranks third at 169.1%. Bahrain's debt is projected at 152.4% of GDP, followed by Italy at 138.4% and Greece at 136.9%.

The United States ranks ninth with debt equivalent to 125.8% of GDP, while France stands at 118.4%, Canada at 110.7% and Belgium at 109.2%.

The data also notes that debt-to-GDP ratios alone do not indicate how much trust financial markets place in a government. Investors also consider factors such as a government's fiscal record, credit rating, political stability and access to financing.

Countries with the Highest Government Debt-to-GDP (2026 Projections)

Rank Country Debt (% of GDP) 1 Japan 204% 2 Singapore 172% 3 Sudan 169% 4 Bahrain 152% 5 Italy 138% 6 Greece 137% 7 Senegal 132% 8 Maldives 129% 9 United States 126% 10 Ukraine 123% 11 Bhutan 120% 12 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 120% 13 France 118% 14 Canada 111% 15 Belgium 109% 16 China 107% 17 Mozambique 106% 18 Bolivia 103% 19 Dominica 98% 20 Spain 98% 21 Brazil 97% 22 Cabo Verde 96% 23 Finland 93% 24 Republic of the Congo 91% 25 Barbados 90% 26 Suriname 87% 27 Egypt 87% 28 Mauritius 87% 29 Gabon 86%

Europe's debt picture

Among Europe's largest economies, Greece and Italy both have government debt exceeding 135% of GDP. Italy's total government debt of $3.8 trillion is lower than the debt held by France and the United Kingdom, even though its debt-to-GDP ratio is higher.

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France's debt stands at 118.4% of GDP, while the United Kingdom's is 104%. Spain's government debt is projected at $2.1 trillion, equivalent to about 98% of GDP, giving it a lower debt burden than several other major European economies.

Germany, meanwhile, is projected to hold $3.5 trillion in government debt in 2026—less than France, Italy and the UK. The IMF data notes that Germany has used a constitutional "debt brake" to limit structural deficits.

The projections show that while countries such as the United States and China dominate in terms of the absolute size of government debt, the rankings change considerably when debt is measured relative to economic output, with Japan remaining the world's most indebted country on a debt-to-GDP basis.