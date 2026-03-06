Cuba next: Trump vows to conclude Iran war, eyes Cuba deal as next foreign policy priority

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration is focused on concluding the ongoing conflict with Iran before shifting its attention to Cuba, hinting at a change in US foreign policy priorities once the Middle East situation stabilises.

During an event at the White House honouring the Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF, Trump reiterated that ending the war with Iran is his administration's top priority.

"We want to finish this one first," Trump said, referring to the Iran conflict. “But once that’s done, it won’t be long before many of you will be going back to Cuba.”

Trump also claimed that Cuba is keen to negotiate with the US, further fueling speculation about a potential diplomatic breakthrough. “Cuba wants to make a deal so badly,” he remarked, adding that many Cuban Americans are likely to return to the island in the future. “We want you back, and we don’t want to lose you.”

US-Iran war

On the ongoing conflict with Iran, Trump was optimistic about the US military’s progress, stating that both US and Israeli forces are outperforming expectations. "Together with our great Israeli partners, we continue to totally demolish the enemy, far ahead of schedule," Trump said.

He claimed that Iran's military has been severely crippled, saying, “They have no air force, no air defence,” and that US forces had destroyed 24 Iranian ships in just three days. However, Trump provided limited details on the operations, and his statements have not been independently verified.

Trump suggested that Iranian leaders have shown interest in negotiations to end the war. "They’re calling, asking, ‘How do we make a deal?’" Trump said. “I told them, ‘You’re a little bit late, and we want to fight now more than they do.’”

The President also implied that Iranian officials who cooperate could help shape the country's future in a positive direction. "Those who work with us can help shape a new and better Iran," he said, warning that failure to end the conflict could bring severe consequences.

On oil markets, Trump reassured that global oil prices had largely stabilised despite the war. "The oil seems to have pretty much stabilised," he confirmed, although he acknowledged that the conflict had caused a temporary shift in US priorities. He hinted at future measures to ease pressure on energy markets.

For now, Trump emphasised that the focus remains on the Iran conflict, though he suggested that once this is resolved, US foreign policy could quickly turn towards Cuba.