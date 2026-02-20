‘Decision in 10-15 days’: Trump weighs limited military action against Iran

US President Donald Trump said that he is considering limited military strikes to pressure Iran over its nuclear programme, even as Tehran indicated it may soon present a proposal aimed at reviving negotiations.

Speaking to reporters during a breakfast meeting with governors at the White House on February 20, Trump said, “I guess I can say I am considering that,” when asked about potential military action.

A day earlier, he said he would decide within “10 to 15 days” whether to authorise an attack, while leaving open the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough. Trump has previously warned that any future action could be “far worse” than the limited US strikes carried out in June against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Tehran prepares draft proposal

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is preparing to submit a draft framework for a possible nuclear agreement to the United States within days.

“The next step for me is to present draft of possible deal to my counterparts in the US,” Araghchi said, adding that the proposal could be finalised in “two, three days” before being handed to US envoy Steve Witkoff, pending approval from Iranian leadership.

His remarks signal that diplomatic channels remain active despite escalating rhetoric from Washington.

Israel on defensive alert

The Israel Defense Forces said it has moved to a state of “defensive alert” amid the tensions, though it stressed there were no immediate changes to public safety guidelines.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said the force is “closely monitoring regional developments” and is aware of the growing discourse around potential US action against Iran.

India monitoring situation: MEA

India has also begun closely tracking developments. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is in constant contact with Indian nationals in Iran.

“We are keeping an eye on the situation and staying in constant touch with the Indian community living there,” he said during a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs.