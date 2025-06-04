'Disgusting abomination': Elon Musk slams Trump's tax-cut and spending bill

Billionaire Elon Musk has publicly denounced President Donald Trump's latest tax and spending bill, describing it as a "disgusting abomination". His comments, shared on social media platform X, have aligned him with several fiscally conservative Republicans in the US Senate, potentially complicating the bill's passage.

"I'm sorry, but I just can't stand it anymore," Musk stated. "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," he added, criticising those who supported it.

The proposed legislation, dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", seeks to extend the 2017 tax cuts while increasing expenditure on military and border security. However, it has faced criticism from Senate Republicans, particularly deficit hawks concerned about its impact on the federal deficit. The Congressional Budget Office projects the bill will add $3.8 trillion to the federal debt.

Despite these criticisms, Senate Majority Leader John Thune is pressing for the bill's passage. "We have a job to do - the American people elected us to do," he told reporters, emphasising the GOP's commitment to the legislative agenda. Some Republicans are pushing for deeper spending cuts, particularly around Medicaid, to mitigate the bill's fiscal impact.

The White House, however, remains unfazed by Musk's critique. "Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, reaffirming Trump's commitment to the bill.

In a politically charged atmosphere, some Republicans, including Senator Mike Lee, have called for using the bill to reduce the deficit. "We must commit now to doing so, as this is what voters justifiably expect - and indeed deserve - from the GOP Congress," Lee remarked. His comments highlight the internal party divisions over fiscal responsibility.

The Senate, holding a narrow Republican majority, is tasked with finding a balance to pass the bill. Vice President JD Vance may be required to cast a tie-breaking vote if the Senate cannot secure a majority. This reflects the complex political dynamics shaping the bill's future.

House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed Musk’s criticism, stating, "my friend Elon is terribly wrong." This sentiment echoes among some Republicans who view Musk’s influence as a challenge to the party’s unity. Meanwhile, Senators continue to negotiate on potential revisions.

Senator Jerry Moran emphasised the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, stating, "I certainly have an interest in making sure people with disabilities are not harmed." The bill’s passage remains uncertain, as lawmakers work to reconcile differing priorities and ensure sufficient support.