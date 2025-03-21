‘Doing us no good’: Trump signs order to eliminate US Department of Education

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at substantially dismantling the federal Department of Education. The directive marks an initial move to "eliminate" the department, placing school policy control primarily in the hands of states and local boards. This approach aligns with a longstanding conservative objective of reducing federal oversight in education.

However, completely shutting down the department would require congressional approval, a hurdle Trump acknowledges he currently cannot surmount. The White House ceremony, set against a backdrop of state flags and involving young students, underscored Trump's intent to "return education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs."

The executive order follows closely on the heels of significant staffing reductions within the Department of Education, as announced last week. Nearly half of the department's personnel are set to be laid off, a move consistent with Trump's broader strategy to downsize what he perceives as an overly expansive federal government.

Trump emphasised the urgency of the department's closure, stating, "We're going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible," adding, "It's doing us no good."

Despite Republican control of Congress, Trump would require Democratic support to pass legislation fully abolishing the department.

The initiative to dismantle the Department of Education is part of a wider conservative campaign against what is perceived as liberal indoctrination within American educational institutions. The order also coincides with efforts to reduce funding for higher education and eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in universities. The federal department oversees numerous crucial programmes, including federal grants to underprivileged schools and student loans, which are integral to millions of Americans. For now, Trump's directive aims to scale down the department's functions to essentials such as managing student loans and Pell Grants for low-income students.

Senator Patty Murray has expressed concerns that although Trump cannot abolish the department without legislative support, his actions to "fire all the staff and smash it to pieces" might result in a similarly destructive outcome.

The president's move has been met with resistance, notably from teachers' unions, with Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers declaring, "See you in court."