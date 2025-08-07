Donald Trump could impose more tariffs on China, similar to India

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US could hit China with tariffs similar to India. China and the US are currently engaging in trade talks after a few weeks of furious ‘reciprocal’ tariff impositions upwards of 100 per cent. The US, meanwhile, announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, apart from the 25 per cent it imposed the week before.

"Could happen," Trump told reporters, after saying he expected to announce more secondary sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine. "It may happen...I can't tell you yet," Trump said. "We did it with India. We're doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China."

These tariffs, along with India’s additional 25 per cent were levied as New Delhi refused to stop purchasing Russian oil, which he says is financing Moscow’s war against Ukraine. Last week US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had also warned China of new tariffs if it continued buying Russian oil.

India reacted sharply to the US decision, labelling the tariffs as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," and condemned the US for imposing tariffs on India while other countries engaged in similar trade practices.

Amid these tensions, the Trump administration plans to send trade negotiators to Delhi on August 25, raising hopes for a potential resolution if India makes concessions, particularly in the agricultural sector.

India is preparing a formal response and, according to trade analysts, there is a 21-day window until the tariffs are enforced on August 27, allowing room for negotiations. Goods currently in transit arriving by September 17 will be exempt from the new tariffs.

India exports approximately $80 billion worth of goods to the United States, with sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics being partially shielded from these tariffs. However, many sectors face disruption due to the absence of exemptions.

New Delhi has declared its intention to take "all actions necessary" to protect these interests against US trade pressures.