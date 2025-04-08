Donald Trump unleashes 104% tariff strike on China. Retaliation incoming? Here's the full picture

The U.S. has reportedly lit a fresh fuse in its economic standoff with China—slapping a staggering 104% additional tariff on select imports.



The White House says the move is a direct response to Beijing’s failure to lift retaliatory measures. Collections begin April 9, setting the stage for a sharp economic fallout that could reverberate far beyond the two superpowers.

The tariff escalation, announced by White House Press Secretary Leavitt, throws global markets into deeper uncertainty as the world’s two largest economies harden their lines.

China, already on edge, is expected to respond with a mix of economic and diplomatic countermeasures. One possible move: allowing the yuan to depreciate, giving Chinese exports a pricing edge in global markets. Beijing has also restricted the export of key rare earth elements to the U.S., with hints that broader curbs could follow.

On the trade front, China has already imposed a 34% tariff on all U.S. goods, suspended imports of certain American agricultural products, and may widen these bans. Beijing is also diversifying away from the U.S. market—deepening ties with Europe and other partners.

Diplomatically, the picture is no less stark. Trump’s threats to walk away from negotiations altogether may push Beijing to officially shut the door on talks. Observers believe China could double down on forming global alliances that weaken U.S. leverage in trade and technology.

Domestically, China is expected to boost local consumption and fast-track its high-tech self-reliance strategy. But the pain won’t be one-sided.

According to the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, the U.S. imported $438 billion worth of Chinese goods in 2024, while exports to China stood at $143 billion—leaving a $295 billion trade gap. Sourcing alternatives won’t be easy.

“Taxes on physical goods aside, both countries are economically intertwined in a lot of ways,” Deborah Elms, Head of Trade Policy at the Hinrich Foundation was quoted as saying in a BBC report. “You can only tariff so much for so long… there are many ways in which it can get worse.”

China’s displaced exports could flood markets in Southeast Asia, triggering ripple effects globally. “We are in a very different universe, one that is really murky,” Elms says.

Unlike the 2018-19 trade war, this round feels less predictable. “It’s unclear what is motivating these tariffs,” says Roland Rajah, lead economist at the Lowy Institute. “There’s retaliation to save face and there’s pulling out the whole arsenal. It’s not clear if China wants to go down that path. It just might.”

Trump and Xi haven’t spoken since the tariffs were announced. Beijing says it’s still open to talks—but whether that door stays open is anyone’s guess.

“I think the U.S. is overplaying its hand,” Elms says. “How will this end? No one knows.”