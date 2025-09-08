Donald Trump’s family generated $1.3 billion from two crypto ventures in weeks

President Donald Trump’s family generated roughly $1.3 billion from two crypto ventures in just weeks. As per reports these two ventures – World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin Corp – are each less than a year old.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the Trumps’ net worth now stands at $7.7 billion, buoyed by golf and resort properties as well as their crypto ventures. Bloomberg counts crypto assets as part of the family fortune, apart from the locked tokens of around $4 billion.

Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr and Eric, both executive presidents at Trump Organisation, have become the public faces of the family’s crypto portfolio. Eric Trump’s stake in American Bitcoin, which was launched in March for mining virtual assets was valued at over $500 million when trading debuted on September 3.

World Liberty, which was co-founded with Trump’s youngest son, Barron, began allowing trading of its token on September 1. World Liberty signed a deal with public company Alt5 Sigma to stockpile tokens, adding $670 million to the family fortune.

Crypto ventures have become an important source of growth and potential profits for the Trump family, whose organisation traditionally focused on real estate projects and golf courses. The Trump family's involvement in crypto has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers and government ethics watchdogs. They have raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest, as the family profits from crypto while the president reduces regulations and enforcement on the industry.

President Donald Trump has called himself the "crypto president" and expressed support for the asset class. He believes that crypto can improve the banking system and strengthen the position of the US dollar.

‘CRYPTO IS EXPLODING’: ERIC TRUMP

Speaking in an interview last week, Eric Trump said, "Crypto is exploding. I would be saying right now, the crypto space is at least 50% of what I'm doing."

Eric Trump, also the co-founder and chief strategy officer at American Bitcoin, said his father has nothing to do with their crypto ventures, despite what the Democrats may think. "My father has absolutely nothing to do with this venture. He is running a nation. He's not involved in our businesses in any way, shape or form,” said Eric Trump.

"Crypto had a very bad voice for a long time. They really had a hard time communicating a message. I think I've become one of the great spokespeople for crypto over the last, call it, you know, 12 to 18 months. I think I've been able to put a great voice on that, not just here in the US, but worldwide," said Eric Trump.

(With agency inputs)